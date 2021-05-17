Let me make it clear about BTC and something Bahamas Committee Arrange Unity Walk 21 february

Bahamas Information Services

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama вЂ“ BTC has accompanied forces with all the One Bahamas Committee, in both Grand Bahama and brand brand brand New Providence, for a significant вЂUnity Walk’ in belated February.

Making the statement afternoon at BTC’s flagship store on Pioneers Way, Freeport, was Terrance Gape, Chairman of the One Bahamas Committee on Grand Bahama, and Talbot W. Collie, Vice-President of BTC, with responsibility for the Northern Bahamas tuesday.

Mr. Gape told the gathering which he ended up being happy to be accompanied by other people in usually the one Bahamas Committee on Grand Bahama and BTC to announce a function on the calendar for the One Bahamas festivities this present year.

It had been noticed that in 1992, the then Minister for Youth Sports and customs, the Hon. Algernon Allen introduced that one Bahamas concept as a method of uniting our individuals.

The then Minister, in accordance with the GB Committee, felt that people required a time period of recovery, an occasion for showing in the items that bind us together being a individuals and a country, and showing from the items that are unique to us as Bahamians.

Key among those plain things ended up being the party for the Bahamian flag, national anthem, our party, the foodstuff we readily eat, just how we dressвЂ¦.

вЂњThen and today, we continue steadily to remind Bahamians that no matter our politics, our faith, our color, rich or poor, many of us are Bahamians and reside in this wonderful element of Jesus’s world called The Bahamas,вЂќ the Grand Bahama Committee stated in a declaration.

Further, they stated the message should be announced throughout our nation because of the ills we face in unlawful tasks, plus the obvious not enough respect for starters another and every other’s home.

вЂњSo today, our company is especially very happy to join with BTC in this вЂOne Bahamas Unity Walk,’ set for Saturday, February twenty-first 2015.вЂќ

The Unity Walk begins at BTC’s flagship shop on Pioneers Method, about the feeld profiles Mall, go to the Airport roundabout, and back again to BTC.

The enrollment cost is $10.00. BTC while the One Bahamas Committee have ready a gift that is special for several individuals.

Individuals would be served with a Tote Bag, T-Shirt, Wrist Band, One Bahamas Bumper Sticker, Bahamian Flag, Squeeze Bottle and a Towel.

вЂњWe wish to ask each of Grand Bahama to engage, from Sweetings Cay to West End and demonstrate towards the globe that people are certainly up to speed to make The Bahamas the jewel regarding the area and therefore our company is an individuals united in love and solution. Certainly our company is One Bahamas,вЂќ the Committee president claimed.

Mr. Collie stated that BTC is very happy to interact an event that seeks to unify Bahamians, the company community, residents through the Bahamas and they are partnering once more this current year in a extremely significant means.

He advised that much news attention will soon be centered on this effort and that вЂњthe business is extremely hopeful that [in spite of] the wide range of challenges that prevail through the nation, we are able to get together as a sponsor that is major stakeholder at ensuring the prosperity of this undertaking. We have been pleased to be part with this.вЂќ

Mr. Collie ended up being additionally happy that the BTC that is entire family behind the time and effort and therefore residents can join the Unity Walk at any BTC establishment on Grand Bahama.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling may be the occasion’s patron.

The Grand Bahama One Bahamas Committee additionally took the chance to thank usually the one Bahamas Foundation, headed by previous Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest, Sir Durward Knowles, the Hon. Algernon Allen among others for continuing their efforts within the One Bahamas Celebrations and motivating BTC sponsorship.

The Grand Bahama Committee has prepared an amount of activities in event of just one Bahamas, including college visits and nationwide Flag Day. More info on these along with other activities should come briefly the Committee reported.