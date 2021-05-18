Let me make it clear about IB Extended Essay for medication?

Hi, i am in 12, doing the IB and about to start my extended essay year. My HL subjects are biology, chemistry and latin and my SLs maths studies, english, philosophy.

Thus far i have chosen chemistry, and my present subject may be the recrystallisation of aspirin in various solvents: liquid, ethanol etc and just how this impacts the yield.

To tell the truth though, i dont obviously have any interest with it after all, and its particular making me begin to hate chemistry, because we think it is therefore boring. I will be additionally maybe maybe not thinking about the test bit, as well as the proven fact that 1 / 2 of my essay will be analysing essay writer .com the result of the test simply makes me feel like ugh. I will be just doing my EE in chemistry because apparently this is actually the many medical related topic therefore is great to share in interviews etc.

My real question is wouldn’t it make me appear to be a candidate that is weak medication if we switched to complete my EE in latin? I’ve lots more experiencing doing essays about latin literary works, and I also believe it is a complete lot more fun to publish about in level. We additionally feel like i would personally most likely get a much better grade with latin than chemistry.

I have considered biology too, but have always been simply not thinking about performing a sciency/experiment based essay that is extended. Nevertheless, personally I think as though maybe maybe not carrying out a technology EE would cause difficulties with universities like im not that dedicated to the idea of medicine as it makes me look. Additionally the reality that im doing maths studies.

Any advice could be greatly valued, Im having a genuine dilemma right here

Maybe maybe maybe Not what you are in search of? Decide To TryвЂ¦

Extensive essay

IB extended essay- biology tips

A-Level or IB?

Chemistry Long Essay

(Original post by rachel479) Hi, i am in 12 months 12, doing the IB and going to begin my extensive essay. My HL subjects are biology, chemistry and latin and my SLs maths studies, english, philosophy.

Up to now I’ve plumped for chemistry, and my present subject may be the recrystallisation of aspirin in various solvents: liquid, ethanol etc and how this impacts the yield.

To be truthful though, i dont genuinely have any interest because i find it so boring in it at all, and its making me start to hate chemistry. I’m additionally maybe not thinking about the test bit, therefore the known undeniable fact that 50 % of my essay is likely to be analysing the consequence of the test simply makes me feel just like ugh. I will be just doing my EE in chemistry because apparently this is actually the many medical associated subject therefore is great to speak about in interviews etc.

My real question is wouldn’t it make me look like a poor prospect for medication if we switched to complete my EE in latin? I have lots more experiencing doing essays about latin literary works, and I also believe it is a complete lot more enjoyable to publish about in level. I additionally feel just like i might most likely get a much better grade with latin than chemistry.

I have considered biology too, but am simply not interested in carrying out a sciency/experiment based essay that is extended. Nevertheless, personally I think just as if maybe perhaps not doing a technology EE would cause difficulties with universities since it makes me seem like im not too specialized in the thought of medication. Additionally the reality that im maths studies that are doing.

Any advice could be significantly valued, Im having a dilemma that is real

If you are concerned about what you’re likely to speak about through your meeting, talk about any just work experience which you did, and therefore should respond to the component about your desire for medicine.

If you should be actually concerned about the EE thing, you may like to contact the unis you are considering regarding this matter.

I am an ex-IB pupil and I also trust 1drowssap. I am trying to get medication and I also did my EE in English the.

What universities look out for in Medicine applicants academically is Bio and Chem HL, distinctions in your HL subjects, and a higher IB that is overall grade. Scoring well in your EETOK can be positively a positive thing. Numerous universities additionally try to find work experience, job-shadowing, and attachments that are medical applicants, that is the thing I believe that you should attempt to obtain. That is they are getting into and it also shows an interest in medicine on your part because they want candidates to know what. Accessories with hospitals are really eye-openers which not just offer you a glimpse to the life that is medical but additionally provide you with experiences to share in your meeting.

Where a technology EE is something which demonstrates an interest in technology and also you could talk for you to be called for interviews (at least for UK and Singapore to the best of my knowledge) about it in your interview, it isn’t a pre-requisite. Nor is it well well worth doing in the event that you actually hate it. Maybe perhaps Not carrying out a technology EE will likely not allow you to look like a candidate that is weak the meeting. Doing defectively for IB/EE/TOK or showing deficiencies in desire for referring to your EE shall.