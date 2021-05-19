Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2017 to 2026

The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Established Vendors of AAC Entering into M&A to Increase their Market Presence

Although the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete is fragmented with the presence of several vendors, global vendors dominate the market with their huge production facilities and vast market reach. The market is likely to experience an influx of regional vendors on the coattails of industrialization across developing economies. In a bid to sustain in this highly competitive market, established vendors are entering into mergers & acquisitions in a bid to increase their market presence. Meanwhile, small & medium-sized vendors are focusing on developing their innovative capabilities, and competing against one another in terms of customer-centrism, performance, quality, and cost.

Fact.MR’s report identifies key companies that are actively supporting expansion of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market, which include UltraTech Cement Ltd., CSR Ltd., Xella Group, JK Lakshmi Cement, ACICO Industries Co. KSC, H+H International AS, UAL Industries Ltd., Solbet Sp Z.O.O., Aircrete Group N.V., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Aercon Florida Llc, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell Infra Private Limited, and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

