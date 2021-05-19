Collaborative Venture Management. Open supply project administration computer computer software.

Powerful. Easy-to-use. Free.

Gantt maps

Work plans

Agile and Scrum

Some time prices

Wiki

OpenProject is the best source project management software that is open

Help any project management procedure over the project that is entire period: From task initiation to closure.

Undertaking conception and initiation

Project planning and definition

Project launch or execution

Undertaking performance and control

BIM Construction Venture Control Computer Computer Computer Software when it comes to Building Business

Efficient preparation, collaboration, communication, and documents for your building jobs with an electronic and web-based computer software for building task administration.

Project preparation and scheduling

With shared timelines you are able to stimulate the feeling and imagination of one’s team that is entire to produce and visualize any project program.

Item roadmap and management preparation

OpenProject is the way that is easiest to plan and communicate www.title-max.com/installment-loans-ok/ your product or service roadmap and break it down into an in depth launch program.

Kanban, Agile & Scrum

High end teams iterate quickly and launch continuously. OpenProject offers the tool that is perfect help nimble product development methodologies such as for example Scrum and Kanban.

Task administration and staff collaboration

Having the things that are important вЂ“ individually and collaboratively as a group.

Bug monitoring

OpenProject enables your staff to quickly track, focus on and fix pests. It’s the many intuitive and versatile available resource bug monitoring tool.

Time tracking, price reporting and cost management

OpenProject makes time monitoring easy. Remain on top of task spending plans and some time prices invested.

“The pupils use OpenProject with regards to their strive to community. The project that is theoretical strategies tend to be right put in training. The productivity associated with task people ended up being more than doubled. making use of OpenProjectвЂњ

Prof. Dr. Eduard Gerhardt Coburg University Faculty of Financial Sciences

вЂњOpenProject saves me personally ca. 1 day time per few days. It can help myself to raised coordinate the group and also to know-how the capabilities are increasingly being made use of. We additionally conserve good deal of the time on talks and group meetings as the task people have got all given information offered.”

Dr. Sebastian Bichler Specialist Group Contribute Institute for Applied Training Science (IAT)

“OpenProject allows us to prepare and shape jobs rapidly and comprehensibly, and therefore to keep a synopsis and stay glued to due dates. During the exact same time, OpenProject permits us to have a competent and lasting trade with clients.”

Florian Rogge goв€јmus Sales Director

“By making use of OpenProject within our analysis team we have been definitely better organized and organized, specifically for the corporation associated with laboratory. All tasks are had by us when you look at the laboratory transparent and obviously organized at a look. Instructions tend to be started over time much less is forgotten.”

Dr. Michael Bernicke Specialized University Berlin, Faculty II, Institute for Chemistry, Postdoc

“OpenProject aided us to visualise my task’s timeline and have now a much better review. Additionally, all my associates could actually get access to all task information at any right time which decreased the control in my situation.”

Jana Schilling District workplace Enzkreis, division contemporary management, Personnel and development that is organisational

Information safety and privacy is our greatest concern.

OpenProject fulfils highest standards in information protection and privacy in accordance with German law. We spend continually in safety of your solutions plus the defense of your buyer’s information.

Program safety

OpenProject offers highest security and data defense with a variety of safety functions, such as for example end-to-end encrypted information, code protection, two-factor verification, concept of session runtime, and more.

Information safety

We guarantee to address important computer data trustfully and provide high protection according to German General information Protection Regulation. Regular Security and Data Privacy reviews and certifications of exterior Auditors offer trust and security.

System protection

For the OpenProject Cloud Edition a redundant infrastructure and constant encrypted information backups in split areas will guarantee security that is highest and access and greatest performance.

Safe web web hosting into the EU

Using the OpenProject Cloud Edition your computer data will undoubtedly be saved on hosts within the eu. Data center and system design are designed to fulfill what’s needed of the most extremely security-sensitive organizations.

Open Source Community

Collectively our company is creating the key available resource task collaboration pc software. Engage in a worldwide community – with available supply and mind that is open.

Link your teams -within your business, across different places,around the globe!

OpenProject is available much more than 30 languages and links your groups all over the world. The software makes it possible for area independent project that is multi, staff collaboration and interaction. Ensure you get your jobs done – aside from your business or area – utilizing the most readily useful task administration software OpenProject.