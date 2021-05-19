Exactly Exactly How Hornet Networks Matches Millions With Testlio. Testlio can support a regularly outstanding client experience

A seamless connection

A quality user experience is a matter of success or failure for Hornet and the 20 million men using the Hornet app to date and connect with like-minded individuals. The customer experience often takes a backseat to user acquisition and marketing вЂ” not at Hornet in a digital ecosystem ripe with dating apps and websites. вЂњWhen we began, we desired to build the very best mobile homosexual social networking,вЂќ claims Hornet CTO Armand du Plessis. вЂњQuality is definitely necessary to our enterprize model.вЂќ In reality, a concentrate on allowing users to generally meet one another and link in significant methods without electronic snags is profoundly woven into HornetвЂ™s tradition вЂ” through the engineering team to customer care and throughout the company.

Men use HornetвЂ™s grid-style program on three platforms: internet, Android os, and iOS. With assistance from Testlio, Hornet provides its tens of scores of users an excellent customer experience while satisfying its objective to become the electronic house when it comes to gay community additionally the trusted supply for many areas of homosexual life.

The worldвЂ™s premiere gay network that is social

Hornet wanted someone that may assist its QA team achieve scale and make certain a superior client experience for the users. Since partnering with Testlio, Hornet hasnвЂ™t had a need to develop its QA that is internal team Testlio fully manages the evaluating procedure as soon as builds are submitted to the solution platform to whenever Hornet gets their test reporting in 48 hours or less.

Relating to du Plessis, advantages of HornetвЂ™s partnership with Testlio include:

As a result of HornetвЂ™s the most popular apps for millions of males around the globe, the software has to work flawlessly on a wide selection of products. вЂњAcquiring all the products we might have to test ourselves could be costly and time intensive,вЂќ du Plessis claims. вЂњWith TestlioвЂ™s assistance, we are able to have guaranteed in full use of every device we are in need of with reduced overhead cost.вЂќ

Testlio can support a regularly outstanding consumer experience:

Due to HornetвЂ™s partnership with Testlio, the appвЂ™s chat function hasnвЂ™t crashed in years. This couldnвЂ™t become more crucial, whilst the talk function is really what matters many to your most of HornetвЂ™s 20 million-plus users. If it is no longer working, theyвЂ™re going to get another solution. Happily, for Hornet, its users donвЂ™t have negative experiences on its software. вЂњWe want our users in order to find and respond to messages quickly, to allow them to make use of the software to obtain the information they want as fast as possible and regularly stay connected,вЂќ says du Plessis. вЂњThey wish to interact with other users who possess similar interests along with quickly news that is find entertainment content.. Testlio guarantees we are able to constantly deliver on that vow.вЂќ

Testlio completely integrates with HornetвЂ™s group, making a seamless and relationship that is productive

Testlio does not provide hands and feet to its clients вЂ” we provide committed help and software that is integrated make identifying and reporting prospective insects as effortless and painless that you can. In reality, TestlioвЂ™s solution platform integrates most abundant in issue that is popular computer computer software out today, including JIRA, Asana, artistic Studio, and GitHub. вЂњTestlio is now part of our team that is extended, du Plessis says. вЂњTheyвЂ™ve assisted up remain efficient. WeвЂ™ve enjoyed a relationship that is great their QA and account supervisors right away.вЂќ

Help for Business Objectives

Growing the community

With 20 million males and counting utilizing the Hornet application in order to connect with one another in significant methods around comparable passions, Hornet is put to cement its reputation since the quality frontrunner in homosexual social media and continue growing its ranks to 30 million, 40 million, and beyond. вЂњTestlio has surely assisted create a superior consumer experience a key 321chat opinii facet of our competitive benefit,вЂќ says du Plessis. вЂњOur users are receiving a great experience on our software вЂ” and theyвЂ™re spreading the phrase about Hornet. Fundamentally, this can help us develop not merely our system but in addition our line that is base.

Outcomes doing his thing

Mobile Phone Momentum

As app developers face constant headwinds in becoming successful, Hornet continues to pioneer a perfect consumer experience that its clients love and appreciate. вЂњOur engineering team canвЂ™t imagine life without Testlio,вЂќ du Plessis claims. вЂњTheyвЂ™re critical to our success once we continue growing and making individual satisfaction a cornerstone regarding the mobile networking experience that is social. As Hornet continues growing, its relationship with Testlio will ensure its technology is cutting-edge вЂ” a bonus perhaps perhaps not effortlessly replicated or overcome.