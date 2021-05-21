Assistant Professor for Company Management (Advertising). Job Title: Advertising, Assistant Professor

Department: Company Management

Reports To: Dean of Company Class

MARKETING AND ADVERTISING: the company management division within the Stonecipher School of company at East Central University (ECU) encourages programs for the position that is full-time track) in marketing and advertising with rank negotiable starting Fall 2021. The business enterprise management division provides a program that is undergraduate levels in entrepreneurship, finance, basic company, advertising and marketing, administration and administration information methods. The division included the Master in Management level system in 2016.

ECU is really a student-centered state that is regional based in Ada, Oklahoma.

ECU offers thirty undergraduate degree that is baccalaureate in arts and letters, company, knowledge, math and sciences, medical, as well as the personal sciences; and six masterвЂ™s levels in bookkeeping, knowledge, hr, administration, and therapy. ECU’s 4,000 (average) pupils originate from 33 nations and 25 states that are different. About 62% regarding the 154 professors users hold doctorates. To learn more, go to our internet site.

DUTIES: The effective prospect will show undergraduate and graduate courses in advertising and perhaps various various other company subjects in general management, MIS, company communications, company analytics, or basis company courses as registered. Non-teaching obligations feature departmental and institution committee projects and pupil advising. A consignment to excellence in teaching, scholarly task and service that is professional expected. effective prospects may have the possibility to collaborate with pupils and professors across procedures and start to become a part of the business that is local, student internships/research, the pupil company Business management Association (BLA), and supply professors advisement for the pupil section regarding the United states advertising Association (AMA). Extra service that is academic giving support to the enhancement associated with exposure regarding the company system by carrying out cross-disciplinary and neighborhood programs marketing the business enterprise system.

SKILLS: prospects should have either (1) a Ph.D. in advertising or associated area, (2) a DBA by way of a niche in advertising, (3) a doctorate degree inside a relevant control with expertise in advertising, advertising, or marketing and advertising, (4) a JD with significant graduate experience with a relevant business area, or (5) an MBA or master level inside a relevant control with the absolute minimum 18 graduate hours in training part of Marketing. Candidates with past institution training knowledge or comparable experience that is professional chosen. Individuals with knowledge making use of instructional technology (net, instructional computer software, and Blackboard) and still have the capacity to teach-in conventional, mixed, and web surroundings are chosen.

This link to access the form) TO APPLY: Applications should consist of (1) a detailed cover letter addressing the expectations of the position; (2) a current resume/curriculum vitae; (3) a list of three professional references with complete contact information and a notation describing the work relationship with each; (4) unofficial transcripts from all degrees, official transcripts are required upon hiring; (5) a statement of teaching philosophy; and (6) a completed *Disclosure Statement ( click.

Programs should really be delivered electronically to work Services at [email protected] Application analysis shall start straight away and carry on through to the place is filled. Beginning time will soon be August 2021. To learn more about ECU, go to our internet site at http://www.ecok.edu.

East Central University, in conformity along with Federal that is applicable and legal guidelines

will not discriminate on such basis as competition, color, nationwide origin, intercourse, age, religion, impairment, intimate direction, hereditary information, or condition being a veteran in just about any of their guidelines, methods, or processes. This consists of it is not restricted to entry, work, school funding, and academic solutions. The following individual has actually already been designated to undertake questions in connection with non-discrimination guidelines: work solutions Director, 1100 E. 14th, Admin. 160, Ada, okay 74820, (580) 559-5260.