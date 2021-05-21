December disciplinary actions. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation oversees a large number of vocations.

Illinois Title Loans Inc., 4950 N. 2nd St., Loves Park — CILA License (1434) fined $11,000 for failure to input accurate information into the database to ascertain in the event that payday loans Wisconsin obligor had been entitled to a loan.

Illinois Title Loans Inc., 923 E. State St., Rockford — CILA License (1915) fined $3,150 for the next violations: Lender didn’t input information that is accurate the database to find out in the event that obligor had been qualified to receive that loan, loan provider would not validate that the loan ended up being permissable, and licensee failed to correctly upgrade their state database because of the required home elevators a single day the deal or occasion took place.

Sordi Inc., 2949 11th St., Rockford — CILA License (2721) fined $2,450 for the next violations: The licensed location did perhaps perhaps not keep a whole individual file, licensee would not enable free use of workplaces, places of business, publications, reports, papers, documents, files, safes and vaults, licensee failed to keep at least web worth of $30,000, final two exams or associated communication perhaps maybe not in permanent file, and licensee would not offer required papers or information through the exam.

Gwendolyn Hibsch, Rockford — licensed nurse that is practical positioned on indefinite probation after defaulted on an Illinois academic loan and it has now entered in to a payment contract.

Alisha Holliman, Rockford — pharmacy professional permit positioned in will not restore status after defaulting for an Illinois loan that is educational.

James Nielcen, Rockford — pharmacy permit put in will not restore status after being self- disciplined by another jurisdiction.

