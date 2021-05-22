Dermatology Devices Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/826

Dermatology devices comprise lasers, RF devices, microdermabrasion devices, and other related accessories. These devices are installed in hospitals and dermatology clinics to assist physicians and non-physician clinicians to treat skin diseases and are also used to diagnose skin cancer. In terms of revenue, the global dermatology devices market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 5,307.6 Mn by the end of 2026.

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/826/dermatology-devices-market

Rising demand for non-invasive dermatological procedures and increasing aesthetic awareness are factors boosting the adoption of dermatology devices globally

Growth of the global dermatology devices market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of skin problems including acne leading to scars, growing demand for at-home devices, and significant increase in non-invasive liposuction procedures along with a growing obese population. The global market for dermatology devices is expected to witness a significant growth rate in terms of value owing to an increasing aesthetic awareness, increasing fashion consciousness, and the growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic correction procedures. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, and rising disposable income is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global dermatology devices market.

However, high costs of dermatological treatments, side effects related to dermatological treatments, and uncertainty related to U.S. Healthcare reforms might hinder market growth over the forecast period (2016 – 2026).

Market segmentation By Product Type Lasers Fractional Diode InfraRed Alexandrite laser Nd:YAG Pulsed Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP) RF Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Others By Application Vascular Lesions Tattoo Removal Hair Removal Wrinkle Removal Scar Removal Acne Removal Others By End User Hospitals Specialty Dermatology Clinics Private Clinics By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ Japan MEA

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/826/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]