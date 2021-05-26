Shoreline On The Web LLC/CWB Services LLC

Victim Location 30256 style of a fraud financial obligation Collections

On March 9, I became gotten a call from Casey Hart (855) 207-6449 ext. 426 from Shoreline on the web LLC regarding a cash advance that|loan that is payday} had been applied for before 2012 and asked how I wished to spend. She was told by me i’ve never ever applied for such loan nor we sent applications for any loans at any time. She will continue to offer an instance and/or guide number and claims that i can dispute the claim with the judge when they send me to court that I am not to file a dispute with her. In exchange, I inquired for almost any given information and documents regarding this loan and of some other issues on this ” ” loan. she’s got no responses and will not mail me personally such a thing she is been telling me personally.

The lender she states we took the mortgage down with claims We have NEVER applied for such loans or any loans for instance.

We have maybe maybe not gotten any letters within the mail regarding this loan, yet, Casey Hart insists I’ve gotten mail and/or just about any paperwork for this loan. Sorry, but i’ve maybe not keep a documents with regards to loans and anything transactions . there aren’t any loans documents or mail of all kinds. I’ve speak with a few representatives concerning this business and they are wanting to collect cash from me personally whenever I owe no loans or debts of all kinds. The representatives within my bank have inked an extensive search throughout my account through the time we launched a merchant account together with them or over to today (March 9, 2016), they don’t see any “so named” loans and there is NO deposits from any CWB Services LLC organizations.

The mortgage quantity at issue that we am being asked for is $390. Approximately a few months ago, we received an identical call but from National Principal Group for a financial loan of $600-$700 which was applied for in addition given that $390 cash advance. Both businesses could maybe not and wouldn’t normally offer sufficient information. They asked for my SSN and I also will never provide it. We have perhaps not heard straight back from nationwide Principal Group given that they threatened by having a lawsuit and I also told them to just do it with using me personally to court. Now, i’m obtaining the exact same problem and hazard with Casey Hart from Shoreline on line LLC, for which I have discovered no outcomes about this business except for this being an assortment scam and they’re affiliated and/or a branch of CWB Services LLC the same as nationwide Principal Group. She additionally produced remark that is threatening my bank-account could be frozen until they manage to get thier cash. This failed to settle well and I also called my bank to share with with this. Aided by the representatives at my bank once you understand what is happening, they suggested we use a Stop Pay because of this ongoing business in case they are doing you could check here make an effort to freeze my records and take money without authorization or my once you understand.

I would really like the corporation investigated as I’ve seen several where other people have already been contacted by them and attempted gathering cash on a loan which was sent applications for. Additionally, we would like me off the call list, yet, they continue to do so if they did not call anymore as I’ve already told CWB, National Principal Group, and their affiliates to stop calling and to take.

