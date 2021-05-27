Allow me to tell about MEEFF – Make Friends that is global 17+

Limitless conversations

4.5 вЂў 4.7K Ratings



Free Offers In-App Purchases



Screenshots

Over 4 million users opted across 190 nations. a significant wide range of korean users trying to find international buddies

FriendsIf you want to make Korean friends during study and travel in KoreaIf you want to make international friends across the globe if you want to do cultural exchange with Korean

MEEFF is the accepted destination for you personally. Irrespective of battle, language, or nationality, there is your prospective close friends here.

Your first Korean friendsIn MEEFF community, you’ll find an important wide range of Korean users who wants to make international friends or learn international languages.From K-pop, K-drama and movies, to Korean food, go ahead and share your interest with your Korean buddies!

Great, until our

I have had the app for quite awhile now, it is simply recently the application will not i’d like to in. I have stopped although it’s loading and desires me to enter my delivery date. I click accept and it keeps saying I can’t enter that birth date since it’s not valid as I do. I have tried restarting the software and deleting it and looking back but absolutely nothing works. I’m maybe maybe not the sole one though. My buddies also have faced this issue yet they got in effortlessly. Please fix this dilemma. Many thanks.

Developer Reaction ,

Hello, kealead.We apologize for just about any inconvenience you may have seen with our application. There is a short-term host problem, nevertheless the problem has been fixed.You may use all functions as always. Please you will need to join once again. Many thanks 🙂

IвЂ™m gonna spit the reality and nothing however the truth truthfully I experienced this application off and on for awhile due to space for storing back at my phone because I have plenty of pictures and videos of kpop therefore I redownloaded it once or twice in some places but every time i actually do itвЂ™s simply when your feminine or even foreign and also you look good and you also would you like to it’s the perfect time on meeff, that is not the software become in search of buddies. a lot of the korean dudes to their are perverts even at first they are, and they will eventually ghost you especially if they start saying they like you they wanna date you come to your country and see u if they donвЂ™t look like it . no no no sweetie thatвЂ™s all lies donвЂ™t fall into that trap. Look IвЂ™m not gonna lie IвЂ™m a beneficial searching girl but lemme tell you IвЂ™ve gotten ghosted loads of times from dudes about this application therefore if IвЂ™m wrong if you just wanna troll dudes on here go for it but if youвЂ™re looking for a serious relationship donвЂ™t and I didnвЂ™t mention that why would you look for a boyfriend on here when he still has a dating app and can be talking to other girls while вЂњdating youвЂќ even if he says вЂњoh yes jagiya I deleted the app donвЂ™t worry youвЂ™re the only girl IвЂ™m talking toвЂќ he might send you a screenshot showing how he deleted it but watch heвЂ™s gonna get right back again mean I hope IвЂ™m not the only one thinking have a dating app while also having a girlfriend is pretty strange correct me !

The concept is 5 movie movie stars

I happened to be excited when i came across this software. ItвЂ™s the things I thought I became shopping for. Nonetheless, I happened to be soon disappointed. Certainly not into the application, certainly not within the concept. All that ended up being great, but when we started getting notifications of men and women wanting to talk, I was disappointed whenever over 10 individuals later plus, maybe not just a single one of those had not been spam. Every person that is single got notified desired to talk in my experience wound up giving an email with a hyperlink with a sex web site. Yes, every solitary contact we had had been Spam. If there is a real method to rid so it could be perfect.

But until then IвЂ™m not gonna spend cash to have jewels or whatever it had been cause I it be a waste of money sadly that you need to connect to people. I am hoping other people have actually better fortune I quickly did with this specific software!

Developer Response ,

Hello, we have been MEEFF.We apologize for just about any inconvenience you have familiar with our app.We’re constantly monitoring and blocking bad individual. But, you will find problems you don’t get damage as much as possible because they are organized.We’ll make sure. Many thanks 🙂