SilverSingles Review: Expenses, Experiences, and Functions.Member Profile

You may contact the SilverSingles Support Team through any of the after:

Address: 3300 N. Ashton Blvd, Suite 240 Lehi, UT 84043

Phone: 1(844)877-7713

Is there more women or men at SilverSingles?

At the time of writing, women outnumber the males by a margin that is slight SilverSingles. Nevertheless, the dating website enjoys a constant escalation in brand brand new members, therefore thereвЂ™s still enough singles for everybody

Re Payment

Is SilverSingles free?

Registration and profile creation is free, but the majority for the interaction functions at SilverSingles will demand that an associate improvements to your regarding the monthly plans first.

Just how do I cancel my SilverSingles account?

To cancel your SilverSingles account, mind to your Account that isвЂњMy, and then click вЂњMembership.вЂќ Choose the cancelation link and tap your basis for canceling. Enter your password and hit вЂњConfirmвЂќ to successfully cancel membership. In the event that you availed a subscription through the app that is mobile be sure to cancel your account via Bing Enjoy or the App shop.

Simply how much does it are priced at to join SilverSingles?

SilverSingles presently provides three subscription that is monthly addressing 1, 3, and a few months. A one thirty days plan is US$54.95 and is payable via charge card, direct debit, or PayPal.

Usability

How can you delete matches from SilverSingles?

The deletion of the match is the same as blocking member at SilverSingles. When you delete a match, you wonвЂ™t be able to see or contact them once more. If youвЂ™re sure, look at the profile for the said match. For desktop users, click вЂњDelete Match,вЂќ verify, and offer a reason for the removal. For software users, touch the 3-dot menu on their profile, pick вЂњDelete Match,вЂќ and verify.

Does SilverSingles match gays?

SilverSingles additionally cater to seniors searching for same-sex relationships; if you specified your orientation and choice upon registration, your website would match you appropriately.

How can I alter my profile picture at SilverSingles?

On the internet site, click on the symbol found in the top left-hand corner of the photo. For people with the app, start the image and select вЂњSet because profile.вЂќ Note if it adheres to the guidelines set by SilverSingles that you can only set the photo as profile.

How come SilverSingles maybe maybe not uploading my profile that is new picture?

Your selected picture may well not adhere to the guidelines that are following

Your picture should only feature your

The file should not be any larger than 10MB

The file should really be an image, maybe not a drawing

It ought not to have now been uploaded currently

The picture must not be blurred or pixelated

It ought not to be skewed

The photo must not be indecent, unpleasant, or improper

Really should not be commercial

The image must not include your own personal information (name, address, or email for instance)

It will not range from the real face of unaccompanied minors

How can I alter my age or name at SilverSingles?

You will want to contact the client Support of SilverSingles in order to improve this info.

Can SilverSingles people keep in touch with non having to pay users?

Unfortunately, non having to pay people cannot browse or answr fully your communications.

Protection

How can I delete my SilverSingles account?

Deleting your SilverSingles account is irreversible and final. If youвЂ™re sure, youвЂ™ll need to cancel your subscription first. As soon as done, visit вЂњMy AccountвЂќ and select вЂњDelete my account.вЂќ Click on the removal website website link and supply your reason behind deleting your account. Click вЂњContinueвЂќ and input your password before hitting вЂњConfirm.вЂќ

Just how can we report a problem at SilverSingles?

When you look at the inbox, touch the 3-dot menu and click вЂњReport Messages.вЂќ Mark all of the suspicious messages youвЂ™d like to report that is then click Message.вЂќ

For any other issues, make contact with the Customer Support and prepare the next details for a investigation that is swift

Name

Age

Location

Occupation

Basis for report