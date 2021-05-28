Comcast’s Dating on need and Ziddio Celebrate Valentine’s with a Twist, Connecting Single Models In Search of a Date with Viewers Nationwide day

Often even models need help finding a night out together, and Comcast’s Dating on need is upgrading to simply help link qualified models with singles in the united states using its first-ever possibility to “Date a Model.”

Dating on Demand, the very first solution combining movie on need with online dating sites, is marking its 2nd anniversary this valentine’s by partnering with Ziddio.com, Comcast’s national user-generated content online web site, in order to connect a small grouping of solitary models with qualified viewers in the united states.

Starting this video profiles of single models will be featured on Dating on Demand week. Comcast Digital Cable clients can view the videos for more information on each model’s personality additionally the characteristics they truly are shopping for in a potential date. Singles thinking about heading out with one of several models can visit http://www.Ziddio.com then through March 30 to understand how they can submit their video that is own profile. The viewer-submitted pages will be showcased on Ziddio.com, where internet surfers can rate the submissions and deliver links of favorite videos for their buddies.

“Dating on need was an event it nationally, with video profiles of participants viewed more than 34 million times since we launched. In 2010, we are using it into the level that is next teaming up with Ziddio to aid solitary models shopping for love find feasible matches with this audiences,” stated Matt Strauss, Senior Vice President of information Acquisition and developing for Comcast. “this is certainly another illustration of just just just how our cross-platform services like ON NEED and Ziddio create an original, interactive activity experience clients aren’t able to find any place else.”

Dating on Demand’s manufacturers will review the user-submitted pages and pick viewers to be on times with models in Los Angeles. Videotaped highlights of chosen times will soon be showcased on future editions of Dating on Demand: On a romantic date, A tv show chronicling initial dates of Dating on Demand individuals, and on http://www.datingondemand.com.

Dating on need offers scores of Comcast Digital Cable customers nationwide the chance to see movie profiles of solitary women and men at any datingmentor right time, through the convenience and ease of their very own house. Previously this dating on Demand also debuted on Cox Digital Cable year. Profiles are grouped by sex and age groups, and viewers enthusiastic about dating somebody they see regarding the solution can see to master how exactly to send them a email message.

As well as Dating on need, Comcast’s ON NEED service features a lot more than 8,000 programs on a monthly basis that clients can observe anytime, including a huge selection of films, activities and physical fitness programs, youngsters’ programs, music videos, instructional programs, news and information development and much more.

Ziddio.com is a fresh national content that is user-generated web web site launched by Comcast Interactive Media. Ziddio offers cable companies and lovers to host co-branded competitions with unique rewards in addition to opportunity for users to display their content across numerous platforms, including online and on Comcast’s in NEED solution. Past competitions have actually included Ten Day simply Take, together with Endemol United States Of America, providing aspiring producers the chance to have their concept for the tv series produced, and Urban Legend: Redux, welcoming audiences to movie their very own take that is scary popular urban legends. In addition, Ziddio.com recently announced a partnership with Twitter, the online world’s leading social energy, which will allow Twitter users to produce and share user-generated videos and provide them the opportunity to become element of a fresh tv show titled Twitter Diaries.

