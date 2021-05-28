Raya professional Photoshop Plugin вЂ“ How to Simplify and Speedup Your Workflow

For a number of years, my solution for the quicker workflow was to produce personal Photoshop Actions. However in the very last few years, IвЂ™ve applied another software that is third-party my workflow, the Raya professional Photoshop plugin.

The task

LetвЂ™s face it, Photoshop may be a formidable and time intensive picture editor. But, it is additionally the one that plays a significant part generally in most work that is photographerвЂ™s. Either they normally use it for easy color modifications or higher techniques that are advanced most professional photographers place their pictures through Photoshop at some time.

IвЂ™ve been using Photoshop for the final 10-or-so years, therefore I will say that IвЂ™m pretty knowledgeable about the program. My biggest challenge, or in other words annoyment, since we began utilizing Photoshop had been the reality that many of the methods we utilized took lots of time to produce. Even though IвЂ™m only dealing with a short while, it accumulates once I utilize it many times in each photo, and I also plan a few photos just about every day.

IвЂ™ve utilized a Luminosity Mask to produce neighborhood changes to the features in this image.

What exactly is Raya Professional?

Hanging out saying the exact same practices over and once again could be very demotivating and also result in you being sloppy in your post-processing. ThatвЂ™s why Raya professional happens to be a right element of my workflow. ItвЂ™s a Photoshop Panel makes it possible for you to definitely make a few advanced and professional-looking practices with a easy click.

ItвЂ™s a tool that is helpful for both experienced Photoshop users (to truly save time) and complete novices ( to master to produce professional impacts).

Raya Pro is made from seven panels:

Raya Professional HUB

InstaMask

Precision Mask

Quick Blend

Colors

Dodge & Burn

Filters/Finish

Each panel contains a few Actions which you effortlessly may use to produce professional-looking results or practices, such as for example Luminosity Masks, Dodging & Burning, the Orton Effect and Web Sharpening.

Many features that are important

IвЂ™m maybe maybe not likely to lie and state so it does not just take some time for you to realize all seven panels. ItвЂ™s quite a complete lot to get involved with but along side each panel, thereвЂ™s a switch that takes you to definitely a string of instructional videos particularly for the panel. These tutorials are really easy to follow and for you to master the panels if youвЂ™ve already got some knowledge of Adobe software, it wonвЂ™t take long.

Although it might appear a little overwhelming, youвЂ™ll almost certainly perhaps not utilize all those things. In my own experience, youвЂ™ll find a number of Actions you employ on a daily basis and mostly stay glued to making use of those. I’d like to ensure it is a little simpler for you and point the ones out i personally use in my own workflow.

Visibility Blending & Luminosity Masks

One of several primary features and uses of Raya professional is always to effortlessly mix multiple pictures and produce Luminosity Masks. (If youвЂ™re not really acquainted with Luminosity Masks i will suggest scanning this article by Raya professional creator and dPS writer Jimmy McIntyre).

You can find 3 ways to mix images with Raya professional:

Using the QuickBlend Panel With the Precision Mask Panel Because of the InstaMask Panel

The simplest choice is to make use of the QuickBlend Panel. Right right Here you can just mix multiple exposures with one click that is single. But, being easy and simple it is additionally probably the most limited so you may have to modify it only a little for optimal results. That said, it can a good work most of that time period.

The Precision Mask Panel is somewhat more complex and it is divided in to three sections: Exposure Blending, Color Zones and Fix Dark Blend. Using this panel, you are able to produce accurate masks and further refine them by subtracting a particular color from your own selection, as an example.

InstaMask is considered the most advanced level associated with three but additionally the essential versatile. Its primary function would be to create Luminosity Masks if you want to do publicity mixing need that is youвЂ™ll create and use the masks. This can be my preferred panel as IвЂ™m in a position to further refine selections and use either use them up to a mask or utilize them to generate an modification layer.

Dodge & Burn

While creating a Dodge & Burn layer does not just just take enough time, it is an impact I prefer having an Action (or Raya Pro) to create it quickly that I often apply multiple times on an image; which is why.

The Raya Professional Dodge & Burn panel.

Raya professional has its panel that is own dedicated Dodging & Burning where youвЂ™re able to create a whole lot more than just the old-fashioned 50% Grey layer (though itвЂ™s this that i personally use probably the most). In this panel, you are able to produce Dodge & Burn layers that specifically target only the features, shadows, or mid-tones. That is a great solution to have whenever youвЂ™re taking care of neighborhood corrections.

Fixing Color Cast

Raya professional can also be a tool that is great it comes down to using the services of colors. Whether you wish to saturate, desaturate, convert to B&W or include warmth towards the shows, it is all through with one particular simply click.

Fixing color cast is completed with one click that is simple well. In reality, youвЂ™ve got four choices to use within instance one does not offer you a result that is good Right 1, Right 2, Correct 3 and Manual Right. The three first take advantage of various methods that automatically eliminate color cast. But should those not work, you should use the handbook Correct button for greater results.

Filters & Finish

The final panel we used in my workflow is Filters & Finish. I donвЂ™t recommend playing around with the other effects as well while I only use this panel for the Web Sharpening tool that doesnвЂ™t mean.

YouвЂ™re additionally in a position to include your personal Actions if thereвЂ™s a particular strategy or impact you frequently create, that is not already in the panel.

Final Words

Raya professional happens to be a section of my workflow when it comes to final few years. At some point for most of my images while I still make the majority of the techniques, effects, or edits manually, I do use it.

ItвЂ™s a plugin this is certainly perfect for both beginners that are complete advanced users as each panel is made differently. After some learning from your errors it is pretty simple to use and, I think, it is never been easier to generate expert techniques that are looking.