Dating my former instructor? Because personally i think like either real method its embarrassing. And when anybody really wants to know anything else, simply ask.

This instructor just taught me personally for approximately a few months through the very very very first 12 months of sixth kind and I also’ve met him once more a year . 5 after completing form that is sixth.

He lives when you look at the area that is same personally me in an alternative block of flats. We bumped into one another about 2 months ago in which he recognised my face but did not remember my title and we also just possessed a conversation that is normal exactly how we’ve both been. I did not think way too much until we were both invited to the same wedding (about 3 weeks ago) and I found out he was friends with my sister’s now husband about it at this point. We got on really well so we got talking at the wedding and. We exchanged figures after and I also thought this is as buddies.

The key point of the tale is the fact that a few days that he’s “kind of had feelings” for me and couldn’t “stop thinking about me since the wedding” ago he told me. From the one hand I happened to be delighted and screaming in the inside with joy since i actually do remember most of the girls at sixth kind had a crush on him but having said that personally i think such as this might be super embarrassing. I must say I I can’t help but think about possible judgement from others like him but. And him, its not like I’m breaking any rules, right if I did start dating?

and in case used to do begin dating him, its nothing like I’m breaking any guidelines, right?The age huge difference isn’t that bad since he’s just 6 years older (i am 20 in which he’s turning 26 later on into the 12 months).

