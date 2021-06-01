Visualizing Dynamic Pictures and Eye Movements with CARPE

The DIEM task is a study of just how individuals look and discover. DIEM has up to now gathered information from over 250 individuals viewing 85 videos that are different. Every one of our information is easily designed for research and use that is non-commercial limited by a CC-NC-SA 3.0 Creative Commons permit. The information as well as CARPE allow you to visualize where individuals look during dynamic scene viewing such as for example during movie trailers, music videos, or ads. The task had been initially conceived and implemented in the University of Edinburgh, making feasible by ample capital through the Leverhulme Trust in addition to Economic and personal analysis Council associated with British. Professor John M. Henderson, Principal Investigator, is currently during the Center for Mind and mind, University of Ca, Davis.

It helpful, please contact us and let us know about your project if you end up using CARPE and find. WeвЂ™d be really enthusiastic about any extensions or customizations you may make to it.

CARPE, or Computational and Algorithmic Representation and Processing of Eye-movements, permits someone to start eye-movement that is visualizing in a quantity of methods.

You can find a number of various visualization choices:

low level features that are visual plan the input movie to exhibit flicker or sides;

heat-maps that demonstrate where individuals are searching;

clustered heat-maps which use pattern recognition to define the most effective model of fixations for every framework;

peek-through which makes use of the heat-map information to simply show elements of the movie where folks are searching.

Take a look at a montage of 4 example visualizations, most of which had been produced with CARPE:

This post shall help you to get started. You meet the system requirements before we begin, make sure:

Windows XP+ or Vista+ (perhaps not tested on Windows 7) 1+ GB RAM Updated visuals card w/ 128+ MB (It is essential which you have actually updated your visuals card as CARPE makes use of the newest card functionality that is graphic

Remember that whether it be OSX or Linux, as CARPE uses all platform-independent-code and libraries with the exception of reading and writing files for the Windows OS if you are a developer, you may want to play with the source code to try getting CARPE working on your system.

Setting up the dependencies:

CARPE calls for a quantity of dependencies being all included in the package that is following install [36 MB] and unzip the package hosted on our Bing CODE repository and install each file.

Installing the binary:

CARPE can be set up by downloading and unzipping the package hosted on our Bing CODE repository: CARPE.7z [80 MB]

If you should be having issues unzipping these files, please install a client that is 7z http://www.7-zip.org/

CARPEвЂ™s folder framework:

/bin – main executable file: CARPE.exe /bin/data /bin/data/video – input eye-movement movie files /bin/data/audio – input eye-movement audio tracks /bin/data/event_data – input eye-movement tracking data /bin/data/output – production recorded movie visualization /bin/data/stats – output GMM heatmap statistics

With CARPE.7z comes an illustration video clip file, in /bin/data/video/50_people_brooklyn_1280x720.mp4, example eye-tracking data in /bin/data/event_data/*50_people_brooklyn_1280x720*.txt, and example file that is audio /bin/data/audio/50_people_brooklyn_1280x720.wav

Initially, the video and audio tracks had been merged as a single file. When it comes to purposes of eye-tracking, they’ve been split up into 2: video clip and sound. This ensures sample accurate measurements. Lots of participants eye-movement files can be found. They certainly were recorded at 1000 Hz and sampled down to movie rate.

Running CARPE

After installing all of the dependencies, choose CARPE by running the executable: /bin/CARPE.exe

A dialog window should appear asking you to definitely open the move file that is eye-tracking. Navigate to /bin/data/video/50_people_brooklyn_1280x720.mp4

CARPE should now load the eye-tracking files in /bin/data/event_data into memory then show the main screen.

Commands

Choose any options that you want (the standard is for creating heatmaps that are clustered, then press the вЂspace barвЂ™ to start. You are able to press the вЂspaceвЂx or barвЂ™вЂ™ tips to pause/play the film. Further, you may want to press вЂzвЂ™ to advance a frame backwards, or вЂcвЂ™ to advance a frame forwards. Pressing вЂpвЂ™ will display/hide your options panel.

A slider in the base associated with screen allows you to advance to virtually any part of the film using the mouse. You’ll be able to click on the play/pause key to modify between play or pause.

Exiting CARPE

Yes, leaving CARPE requires its very own part. Always push the ESC key to leave CARPE. Then have to force quit CARPE by closing the console window if you are unable to exit CARPE, you will. We have been nevertheless taking care of resolving this matter.

Install CARPE and begin having fun with our information hosted in the DIEM Database.

In the event that you could cite the following work if you use CARPE in your publication, we would appreciate it:

Parag K. Mital, Tim J. Smith, Robin Hill, John M. Henderson. вЂњClustering of Gaze during Dynamic Scene Viewing is Predicted by MotionвЂќ Cognitive Computation, amount 3, problem 1, pp 5-24, March 2011.