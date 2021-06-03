Annabel & Grace. Lumen App: Brand New Dating Internet Site Designed For Through 50s

The Upbeat Pro-age Magazine for Elder Women

Recently we had been approached by Lumen to examine their new dating app вЂ“ the Lumen software (just click here for more information). Needless to say, as our visitors understand, both Grace and I also tend to be joyfully hitched. We’re maybe maybe not, consequently, looking for an app that is dating. But we have, вЂSASSYвЂ™, just who, whilst this woman is an excellent factor to this mag, is obviously solitary and seeking as the saying goes!

I do believe the Lumen application can be so positive because it reflects our personal viewpoint that simply because our company is over 50 we have been perhaps not lifeless and dull.

We continue to have too much to provide and certainly will go into the market that is dating. Having paid attention to radio that is various about internet dating we is able to see that it’s irritating for the over 50s is on a web page with much younger individuals. Through the outset any guy joining this application is actually agreeing that he’s pleased to date a female over 50 for example. he could be perhaps not searching for a much more youthful lover.

Lumen is really a venture that is joint Charly Lester, that has been within the internet internet dating business for more than five years and Antoine Argouges, previous item supervisor and mind of income at Match.com, Badoo, and Bumble. The Lumen software has gotten ВЈ3.5 million financial financial investment from Andrey Andreev, the titan that is dating Badoo and Bumble.

Co-founders: Charly Lester & Antoine Argouges

The Lumen software is certain to over 50s (which neither Tinder nor Bumble tend to be), and it is perhaps maybe not swipe-based. Their focus is on security вЂ“ 100% profile confirmation вЂ“ and high quality conversations вЂ“ the software was created to motivate daters to create introductory that is good, also to communicate correctly along with other people. People is supposed to be shown matches that are potential on provided passions.

Charly informe personallyd myself, вЂњRather than something gimmicky, we should produce an application which active that isвЂyoung 50s may have a pleasurable relationship knowledge, while also perhaps perhaps not experiencing patronised.вЂќ

I asked Charly to briefly sum-up what exactly is therefore various about the Lumen software.

Lumen could be the JUST app which requires everybody else to picture verify (other sites provide this, but no other individuals assert upon it). This is the only software only supplying because of this age bracket вЂ“ other businesses address over 50s like they donвЂ™t usage mobile mobile mobile phones. We restrict brand brand brand new conversations to 3 a time so folks canвЂ™t be spammed. We need people to send no less than 50 figures within their ice breaker message вЂ“ so they donвЂ™t just say вЂhiвЂ™. Every individual is needed to have 3 pictures, an the вЂabout meвЂ™ area as well as a вЂwhat IвЂ™m searching for sectionвЂ™ вЂ“ so the profiles tend to be much much longer and much more step-by-step than just about any various other app that is free. Eventually the Lumen software is absolve to join and make use of.

Needless to say we must place all of this into activity therefore we asked SASSY so it can have a test though it had just been established significantly less than two months ahead of time.

Being a contributor to CountryWives, as well as in my capacity as a singleton, it felt just proper me to appraise a new dating app called Lumen that they asked.

I’ve large connection with internet dating sites and have now most likely, over the past five years, attempted a lot of them. Listed here is my one-line summary regarding the people We have attempted.

Complement вЂ“ a giant variety of вЂњmatchesвЂќ yet not constantly the calibre that is best without getting unkind. Elite вЂ“ much much better but there is however no choice to search вЂ“ they send you suits. A lot of Fish вЂ“ loads of pictures of males with seafood ! My single friend вЂ“ despite a shining description by my bestie maybe not just a response that is single. My parent that is single as overhead. Muddy matches вЂ“ dirty farmers. Tinder вЂ“ it really can be as folks state вЂ“ mostly for hook ups.

In order the opportunity can be seen by you to test anything brand- brand- new had been extremely welcome. Lumen is really a (very) brand new app that is dating a modern-day and fresh look about this. It’s presently gathering its users and it is just for sale in great britain though you can find intends to introduce it global. Becoming very reasonable in my own analysis, as Lumen is incredibly brand- brand brand- new (launched start of September), i need to acknowledge that there arenвЂ™t many individuals to select from but more folks tend to be joining each week.

Like a few newish web web sites you ‘must’ have a face scan to express your photos do really seem like you that is an idea that is great.

The pictures and design are pleasing and clear however i would like to truly have the centuries and places of suits without the need to click profile photos but i am certain this is certainly coming with some fine-tuning. I am certain they shall be enjoying customer comments from people like myself.

I know shopping where there is certainly a myriad of internet dating sites having anything brand- brand http://besthookupwebsites.net/bhm-dating brand new will generate a draw and I also continues to hold deploying it within my desire to discover a matchвЂ™ that isвЂperfect.

Many thanks to SASSY for testing out the Lumen software and providing us her analysis.

I must acknowledge to becoming fully a bit fascinated. Therefore I downloaded the Lumen software (click on this link to learn more) to be able to possess a correct appearance (i shall erase it to ensure my hubby does not believe i’m down). I love the fact individuals much younger than us have actually recognised that the over 50s are a lot much more in a position to realize technology than we have been provided credit for. The application is very simple to navigate and it was found by me personally i discovered extremely easy to use.

вЂњThe most of solitary over-50s we understand tend to be tech-savvy, active, and seeking with regards to their next adventure. But it isnвЂ™t the fact we come across shown when you look at the internet dating business,вЂќ says Antoine Argouges, Lumen CEO. вЂњLumen eventually provides a solution that is contemporary over-50s can depend on to meet up with similar peopleвЂќ.

Whilst i actually do have no usage for this application i shall be recommending it to my solitary girlfriends who will be interested in a lover. Possibly they simply wish to venture out on various times and luxuriate in some private company that is male.

Another business where ageism isn’t accepted. All the best to Lumen. I am hoping that their particular application is really a success and assists most of the over 50 men that are single females locate their particular match.

The Lumen software is present on Android os and iPhone. To learn more concerning this software click on this link

To get more articles by SASSY click on this link .