many thanks plenty for your sort input as well as for providing us with a extra telephone number because of this entity!

This site lists contact that is full for Bahamas advertising Group AKA BMG incl. mailing address, business name, phone and fax figures. They might be linked to Canyon Creek, Huskhawk Group Ltd and Summit Group (DJR Group LLC).

On March 8, 2013, we received allegations about вЂњBMG / SandPointвЂќ so that they might be linked to Sandpoint Capital LLC aswell.

Improve: On December 5, 2014, we received this message that is helpful we work with an Alabama bankruptcy lawyer and also this business ended up being listed in the above target using one of our debtorвЂ™s petitions. Mail has been came back and so I don’t think this will be an exact target.вЂќ Thank you! Our web site wouldn’t normally occur without you!

On January 4, 2013, we received the next allegations about Bahamas advertising Group: вЂњHarassing household members about me personally lacking court times and not able to find me personally. Wouldn’t normally offer me personally an target. Their title had been Adam.вЂќ

On March 4, 2013, we received more allegations against BMG: вЂњI happened to be called by a locator stating we owed the business in addition they will never offer me personally an address or any more information but they wanted my own information. This is on March 3, 2013.вЂќ EditorвЂ™s Note: in most cases, you shouldn’t hand out or verify any info that is personal unknown entities.

On March 8, 2013, we received allegations about BMG / SandPoint. See Sandpoint Capital for details.

Allegations against BMG received on March 30, 2013: вЂњWas contacted on March 30 about financing that no knowledge is had by me of. Spoken to extremely rudely , insulting and unprofessional. Wouldn’t normally provide any contact information and had been told to not phone straight right right back. Possible scam please bear in mind!вЂќ EditorвЂ™s Note: many thanks for delivering us this entity to your experiences therefore quickly! Your information assists https://fastcashcartitleloans.com/payday-loans-ms/ individuals.

May 21, 2013, we received more allegations: вЂњBahamas M Group: stated I owe them. Desired information. You donвЂ™t understand who you really are conversing with.вЂќ EditorвЂ™s Note: These allegations had been received via our anonymous demand type. These people were both gotten one minute apart from one another they are both from the same person so we believe. Many thanks a great deal for the sort input as well as for supplying us by having a extra contact number because of this entity! On June 25, 2013, we received allegations against St. Armands/BMG/First Capital Alliance. See St Armands Solutions LLC Contact Info for details.

On 27, 2013, we received allegations against UPC & Associates that mention BMG june. See United Portfolio Corporation Contact Info for details.

On August 1, 2013, a form audience delivered us the next allegations against Bahamas advertising Group / Check Systems: вЂњThis business (AKA Check Systems or BMG) call me at the least 2 to 3 times per week. Threatening to just simply just take us to court for a checking that is fraudulent and an online payday loan that we never ever took down. They’ve my title and social safety quantity. They wonвЂ™t offer me personally the title associated with bank that the funds had been deposit to. So thereвЂ™s really no method of me once you understand should this be real or perhaps not. I was given by them a date that the mortgage had been applied for, but no account quantity. It this can be real, then the financial institution might have contacted me or IвЂ™d view a deposit from their business to my account. It is believed by meвЂ™s a fraud.вЂќ

Oct. 23, 2013, we received these allegations against Advance Credit Processing / BMG: вЂњEntity Details: BMG Bahamas advertising . Pertaining to DJR Group LLC. Complaint: This ACP вЂ“ Advance Credit Processing business called me personally by phone, never ever provided my quantity to, informed me that i am offered to surface in Court for a loan that is payday BMG for $350. That they had my social safety quantity and explained of a date and a bank that offered them this information. Banks donвЂ™t give out your info you with for them to confront. TheyвЂ™ve threatened to provide me personally or might work with documents. Constantly threatening. To start with I accustomed obtain the e-mails, now the device telephone phone telephone calls.вЂќ