Short-Term Loans

Emergencies and unexpected costs can disrupt perhaps the plans that are best-laid. A short-term loan from Redstone can help you make do whenever cash is tight.
You donвЂ™t have actually to cover the high prices and charges that payday lenders usually charge! RedstoneвЂ™s Stretch & Save Loans and Payday Alternative Loans (PAL) are created to help you produce it to your paycheck that is next while your credit. With a short-term, small-dollar loan from Redstone, you are able to borrow things you need for today and then make smart monetary choices for the next day.
- Minimal loan quantity of $500; maximum of $2000
- Twenty per cent of loan amount put aside in your Brighter Savings account that will earn dividends day
- Necessary cost cost cost savings offered upon payoff of loan
- Minimal payment term of half a year; optimum of 18 months*
- Seventeen per cent fixed annual portion rate** (APR**) with payment made through a transaction that is pre-authorized
- Eighteen % fixed APR if payment is manufactured one other way
- Thirty buck non-refundable application fee***
- Year must be a member for at least one
Payday Alternate Loans (PAL)
- Minimal loan quantity of $200; optimum of $500
- Minimal payment term of 1 thirty days; optimum of 6 months*
- Twenty-six per cent fixed APR with payment made via a pre-authorized deal
- Twenty-eight % fixed APR if payment is manufactured one other way
- Twenty buck application that is non-refundable
- Should be a known user for at the very least 6 months
Payday Alternate Loans (PAL II)
- Minimal loan quantity of $501; optimum of $1500
- Minimal payment term of half a year; optimum of 12 months*
- Twenty-six per cent fixed APR with payment made through a pre-authorized deal
- Twenty-eight per cent fixed APR if payment is manufactured another means
- Twenty buck application that is non-refundable
- Year must be a member for at least one
- Twenty % of loan quantity put aside in your Brighter Savings account that will earn dividends day
- Needed Brighter Day Savings made available upon payoff of loan
