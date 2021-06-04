Dattch creator Robyn Exton in the challenges of pitching a lesbian dating app

It really is hard to argue together with her whenever you hear the long directory of other feedback and concerns: “You can not come to be a lesbian, you have long locks”; “you should probably dress only a little less like a female”; “We simply get the entire idea of a lesbian application bizarre” and “We think you ought to refine your strap line to clarify that which you do, i will suggest ‘Dattch. Because lesbians have lonely too’.”

Exton claims she realizes that she is operating within a distinct segment market and needs to educate investors, that are mostly middle-aged guys that don’t find out about just what ladies are searching for through the lesbian scene that is dating. “That’s fine. However in 2013 you should not need certainly to ask if some body could possibly be a lesbian she says because they have long hair. “Thankfully none of the feedback originated from those that have actually dedicated to the business enterprise,” Exton points down.

Dattch — which will be increasingly being incubated at Wayra — was established as a dating app designed by females, for ladies. Previous lesbian apps that are dating had a tendency to be reskinned variations of gay apps. The ladies’ counterpart to location-based hookup app Grindr so there’s Brenda, which is the female version of gay app Bender, and Grindr for girls.

Dattch began life (in private beta) showing people the closest user in their mind, before realising that this method was not quite suitable for ladies. ” In some gay male apps [such as Grindr] this will be a dependency that is total. It is relevant and important. But also for our users it isn’t appropriate at all. Girls won’t ever go on a date within four hours — they have been trying to find the weekend that is next a bit after. Knowing another person’s instantly there was interesting but a little creepy.”

The second version of Dattch offers up proximity information but not Hailo-type tracking of nearby targets as a result. The application focuses in the place of rendering it as facile as it is possible for ladies to speak with women. The pages were initially quite sparse, in just pictures and incredibly information that is little but Exton states she quickly realised that ladies wanted a hook for discussion. This implies having a bit more info about their interests. This means profiles that are pinterest-style enable you to produce image panels that demonstrate what type of individual you might be. “So users can consider images and obtain a feeling of exactly exactly what the individual is a lot like and provide you with sufficient information to begin a discussion,” Exton explains.

In place of basing the design on other dating products, Exton claims she seemed to publications, blogs, travel sites and fashion internet sites for motivation. “Things which have historically done a fairly job that is good of to females.”

One challenge that is unexpected has received to deal with is keeping voyeuristic men away. Each there are between three and five men trying to sign up day. Many of them merely state they would like to satisfy some lesbians, while other people work with a fake image and claim these are generally bisexual ladies with the expectation, Exton explains, of sooner or later presenting their right “boyfriend” to your mix for a threesome.

Because of this, Dattch insists on confirming users through their Facebook reports, checking a variety of factors to be sure it is a real profile. For folks who do not have a Facebook account or do not pass the Facebook verification test, they are able to register using their e-mail but must follow through having a phone call or Skype call. “It’s absurd that people experience guys wanting to join the platform,” claims Exton. “There will often be scammers and spammers, nonetheless it appears that many guys do not understand just what being fully a lesbian means. You are meant by it dislike guys,” she claims. “a great deal of individuals see that people have actually bisexual girls in the app and think they’ll certainly be lesbian dating sex sites up for the threesome, however they aren’t on a lesbian dating app to meet up some guy for a threesome.”

Exton claims she actually is not against creating products for guys as time goes by, but that Dattch is a ladies’ area.

Whenever she’s maybe not worrying all about maintaining town scammer free, Exton is finding out just how to build premium features that are additional in-app acquisitions, but she defintely won’t be drawn into talking about details.

You’ll download Dattch right here. But please just do this if you should be a lesbian, bisexual or trans girl.