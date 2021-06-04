Vegan Protein Balls Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019 – 2027

“

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global vegan protein balls market has been segmented as-

Organic vegan protein balls

Conventional vegan protein balls

On the basis of plant protein, the global vegan protein balls market has been segmented as-

Rice Protein

Pea Protein

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global vegan protein balls market has been segmented as-

Fruit Flavored

Nut Flavored

Chocolate Flavored

Coconut Flavored

Lemon Flavored

Others

On the basis of claim, the global vegan protein balls market has been segmented as-

Vegan

GMO Free

Gluten Free

Wheat Free

Soy Free

No Added Sugar

All Natural

High in Fibre

Dairy Free

On the basis of flavor, the global vegan protein balls market has been segmented as-

Store Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Sports and Nutrition Stores Forecourt retailers Small Groceries

Online retailing

On the basis of region, the global vegan protein balls market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Global Vegan Protein Balls: Key Players

Some of the major players of vegan protein balls market include: The Protein Ball Co, Bounce Foods ltd, The Daily Nourish Co., Nibble Group Ltd, Tom & Luke Ltd, Creation Nation, Boostball, Health Lab, Health Nutt Pty Ltd

In 2018, The Protein Ball Co launched vegan protein balls wrapped for breakfast on the go. The vegan protein balls are available in three flavours including hazelnut & cacao, strawberry & vanilla, and apple & blueberry. The vegan breakfast protein balls are made with natural protein sources including rice, pumpkin, and pea.

In 2017, Bounce, a well-known brand for energy ball, launched five-strong V life range to its snacks product offering. The vegan protein balls are available in beetroot cashew, almond kale, and coconut cumin variants along with cashew peanut and almond spirulina. The company aims launched vegan protein ball range to cater the demand from the growing vegan population and encourage smarter snacking habits of the consumers.

Opportunities for Participants of Vegan Protein Balls Market:

Regions like North America and Western Europe will have an increasing demand for vegan protein balls due to increasing health and wellness conscious population and the growing prevalence of dietary restriction due to problems like lactose intolerance, food allergies, etc. Besides, consumers’ inclination towards a vegan/vegetarian diet is also boosting the market for vegan protein balls in these regions. For instance, there’s been a 600% increase in people identifying as vegans in the U.S in the last three years, which shows veganism has been growing exponentially. Additionally, consumers are becoming more fitness conscious and are preferring proteinaceous snacks like vegan protein balls. Among the regions globally, Asia Pacific is expected to have a growing market for vegan protein balls. This can be attributed to raising awareness amongst consumers regarding natural products and increasing per capita expenditure on food and beverages in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN.

Market Strategies: Vegan Protein Balls

Global players are expected to witness a growth in the demand for vegan protein balls majorly from vegan and health-conscious consumers. Key players are expected to continue expanding their production capacities and enhance capabilities with the incorporation of latest technologies. Besides, the manufacturers of protein balls are focusing on innovation and developments by offering products with better tastes and improved nutritional values. The manufacturers are blending their vegan protein balls with different ingredients and providing their products in different types, forms and flavors to cater more consumers. Besides, most of the significant shareholding manufacturers of vegan protein balls are now strategizing on improving their distribution base in the global market to make sure the vegan protein balls are readily available to its target customers.

The vegan protein balls market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the vegan protein balls market, including but not limited to: nature, plant protein, flavor, claim, distribution channel, and regional markets.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Vegan market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The Vegan protein balls market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the Vegan Protein Balls market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Vegan Protein Balls market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the vegan protein balls market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the Vegan Protein Balls market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

