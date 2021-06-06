Lesbian slang dictionary: the top queer lingo glossary

If youâ€™re an infant dyke and donâ€™t know what a child dyke is, youâ€™ll need that is likely have an instant flick through this glossary of lesbian slangâ€¦

Before you become a target of cliterference while striking on a stud, or before you will find that the chapstick lesbian buddy has been doing a u-haul along with her pillow princess gf.

For those who have simply no concept just what weâ€™re speaking about, keep on scrolling through our big fat lesbian dictionary to discover the lingo.

100-Footer

Someone so stereotypically queer that one can spot them from 100 foot away.

BABY DYKE

Somebody who recently arrived on the scene as a lesbian.

BED DEATH

The stereotypical indisputable fact that relationships between two ladies will fundamentally trigger a sexless life. Pretty derogatory, particularly when utilized by those who assume that heteronormative intercourse is indeed fascinating so itâ€™s still interesting after a decade together.

Beersexual

A person who will simply participate in lesbian tasks whenever intoxicated by liquor.

Bicurious

Anyone who has shown a pastime in other ladies that can have experimented.

BASE

An individual who is submissive during intercourse.

BULL DYKE

The absolute most masculine of butch lesbians.

BUTCH

A lesbian who presents masculine.

CELESBIAN

CHAPSTICK LESBIAN

Some who gift suggestions somewhere within masculine and feminine. Somewhere within femme and butch. Does not wear lipstick â€“ but might wear chapstick. (Or carmex.) May determine as stem or soft butch.

CIS-HET

Utilized by the queer community to explain somebody who is cisgender and heterosexual.

CLITERFERENCE

An individual gets when you look at the real means of you striking on or getting it in with someone youâ€™re interested in. Itâ€™s the lesbian form of cock blocking, fundamentally.

DIESEL DYKE

Another butch number of lesbian, similar to bull dyke, but related to vehicles, brief locks and plaid shirts.

DOPPELBANGER

Somebody who is interested in individuals who look the same as them .

Drag master

An individual who dresses in clothes more conventionally donned by males with exaggerated masculinity as well as in masculine sex functions for fashion or entertainment. Not absolutely all drag kings are queer ladies, though nearly all are.

Another term for lesbian. D erogatory when utilized by people not in the LGBT+ community, but reclaimed by lesbians, and commonly accepted in the community that is queer.

DYKON

A famous girl popular among queer ladies and viewed as a icon that is gay. Definitely not homosexual by herself.

FEMME

A feminine lesbian.

GAYBOURHOOD

A spot where you will find lots of queers. Maybe it’s a club, pub or store, or an town that is entire like Brighton and bay area.

GLAMOUR BUTCH

A butch lesbian whom wants to clothe themselves in fine attire, like luxury matches and tuxedos, or whatever glamorous butch garments they fancy.

SILVER CELEBRITY

A lesbian who’s got never ever had sex with a guy.

Many people find this term offensive since it produces a hierarchy that devalues bisexual individuals, while many get the idea of virginity problematic since itâ€™s heteronormative. Therefore, it means that penis-in-vagina intercourse may be the only sex that counts, therefore erasing the experiences of non-hetero individuals. Virginity is dependent upon being a heterosexual, cisgender person and therefore neglects relationships and folks that fall away from this. Snore.

GOLDEN PENIS

A phrase employed by strange guys who genuinely believe that they could cure lesbians along with their golden penises.

Granola dyke

A lesbian that is vegan/vegetarian and enjoys using birkenstocks, consuming tofu, listening to people music, and playing the guitar that is acoustic etc. clearly a little bit of a stereotype.

TALL FEMME

A lesbian who presents exceedingly feminine.

Lesbian possible (LP)

â€œSheâ€™s got high LP.â€ Or, â€œSheâ€™s got low LP.â€ Used when scouting for, well, lesbian potential.

LIPSTICK LESBIAN

A femme, or feminine lesbian. Heterosexual people love commenting on lipstick lesbians â€“ â€œYouâ€™re too pretty to be a lesbian,â€ or, â€œYou donâ€™t seem like a lesbian.â€ Not merely is this bland and tiresome for femmes, moreover it suggests that lesbians whom arenâ€™t femme aren’t attractive. Listed below are some more femme/lipstick lesbian dilemmas.

Pillow Princess

Somebody who is usually the receiver in intercourse as opposed to the giver. This term could be c ontroversial considering that the Pillow Princess could be the submissive partner that is sexual and as a consequence assumes on the â€˜femaleâ€™ role â€“ i.e. underneath. Society equates femininity with weakness, and so forth.

SAYSBIAN

A person who claims become a bisexual or lesbian, but whom really just sleeps with/dates men.

SMOOTH BUTCH

An individual who presents mostly masculine, but has many feminine faculties. Comparable chapstick lesbian.

SPORTY DYKE

Pretty self explanatory. A lesbian who dresses in clothing that is sporty plays lots of sport.

A lesbian somewhere within stud and that is femme, stem. May additionally determine as a chapstick lesbian.

ROCK BUTCH

A woman that is queer presents acutely masculine.

a dominant queer girl whom is often butch.

SWITCH

A person who is a premier and a base into the bedroom â€“ therefore she switches between being principal and submissive.

A person who is dominant during intercourse.

TRYSEXUAL

Somebody who will attempt any such thing when.

U-HAUL

When lesbians spend money on a relationship quickly. As an example, lesbians relocate together after three times of dating, kitties in tow.