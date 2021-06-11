Our baz cam video talk random could be the latest platform for meeting strangers making brand new friends online.
WELLCOME TO BAZ CAM MOVIE CHAT RANDOM</h2>
<p> Easy to use and with a free trial mode, you can begin in few sm th ticks to movie speak to random girls from around the world.</p>
<p>Thanks to the technology that is latest, baz cam movie chat ia available on both desktops and cellphones, minus the has to download any software or complicated process.<span id="more-1651516"></span></p>
<p>Created in 2021, our baz cam may be the option that is best on the world wide web to really have a safe and pleasuring random video chat experience with gorgeous and charming girls.</p>
<p>Also, you can be completely free and open on our baz cam since there are not any admins or bans during your totally personal and protected p2p communication with the randomly met new friend that is online.</p>
<p>Keep in mind, you’ll fulfill only girls and female buddies on our video clip talk our random engine system lets match only users of reverse genders. No more waist that is useless of skipping hordes of men!</p>
<h2>2021 THE YEAR OF THIS BAZ CAM REVOLUTION</h2>
<p><img src="https://42qnyu1y6vra3adquc2fecd5-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Democrats-Red-Flag-Laws-Gangs-750x394.jpg" alt="environmental dating site" width="450" align="left"></p>
<p>Internet it is filled with clones or ugly copies of popular video that is random, a number of that are only intended to scam users into buying high priced and unworthy memberships. Other, unfortunately are only here to forward visitors to third-party adult web sites. At the conclusion, all of them wish to grab your money without delivering any unique video chat service or real random entertainment.</p>
<p>Reason. here at the baz cam organization, we had been pleased to create the very first genuine video that is random specifically built to allow girls and boys to finally satisfy on line in total safety and freedom.</p>
<p>Our team that is experienced toke months to ideate, rule and design our new baz cam therefore the outcome it is astonishing thousand of attractive girls and friendly boys, from many different nations, are online into video chat everyday and all sorts of day long.</p>
<p>Our company is yes you might be now extremely excited to participate the baz cam that is new satisfy immediately new friends. But before, why don’t we explain you in detail all of the exclusive features and provide you with, at the same time, some suggestions to make sure a wonderful time movie chatting with random girls.</p>
<h2>BAZ CAM, THE VIDEO TALK TO RANDOM GIRLS</h2>
<p>To start with, as we mentioned before, we wish to remind you that only users through the <a href="https://datingmentor.org/shaadi-review/">https://datingmentor.org/shaadi-review/</a> other genders will fulfill during our random talk. Every video connection on baz cam is automatically shuffled dividing men and women into two main teams.</p>
<p>Therefore, ch se your real gender at ab muscles starting to guarantee the correct random matching.</p>
<p>Second step, is always to activate your webcam and microphone, giving permission to baz cam to gain access to them. This is a action that is mandatory join our movie talk. We don’t give you a text that isвЂњonly chat.</p>
<p>Imput now your nick name, and your age groups. This is visible to other users and it will increase the opportunities to get connected and work out a lot more firends.</p>
<p>Baz cam not only enable you to meet strangers that are amazing but in addition enable you to add them as friend. Giving you the opportunity to meet again and again, deliver direct messages and work out video that is direct.</p>
<p>Fulfilling webcam girls as never ever been very easy. With baz cam you not only will video chat with random girls, but you may also easily deliver text messages writing in your languages that are own all messages are immediately translated into userвЂ™s languages in realtime.</p>
<h2>ONLY GIRLS ON RANDOM MOVIE TALK</h2>
<p><img src="https://twt-thumbs.washtimes.com/media/image/2021/03/15/3_152021_vote8202_c0-250-6000-3750_s1200x700.jpg?2cb823f519263a3e55a419724463fd44fb7f7c61" alt="cat dating" width="450" align="left"></p>
<p>The long delay is finally over this new baz cam finally brings the most wanted feature ever desired from users all over the globe </p>
<h4>Meet only girls in our video that is random chat!</h4>
<p>Female users from all around the global globe, of various race, age and l k are prepared and willing to meet you on our movie chat.</p>
<p>An evrage of over 10.000 girls are connected and online daily on our baz cam, each one of these aided by the only goal to randomly meet g d males and males to share with you a playful video chat.</p>
<p>Some are l king for an encounter that is friendly some are probably searching for romance. But many, are only interested to savor a sensual webcam talk, including some personal and hot moments.</p>
</div> </div>
<div id="extras" class="col-lg-12 col-md-12 col-sm-12">
<div id="related" class="herald-related-wrapper">
<div class="herald-mod-wrap"><div class="herald-mod-head "><div class="herald-mod-title"><h4 class="h6 herald-mod-h herald-color">You may also like</h4></div></div></div>
<div class="herald-related row row-eq-height">
<article class="herald-lay-f herald-lay-f1 post-1651495 post type-post status-publish format-standard hentry category-top-stories">
<div class="herald-ovrld">
<div class="herald-post-thumbnail">
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/access-information-that-will-help-you-navigate-the-2/1651495/" title="Access information that will help you navigate the care that is aged Visit My Aged Care. a place that is great begin for help and solutions browse Carer Gateway."><img src="https://expertrecorder.com/wp-content/themes/herald/assets/img/herald_default.jpg" alt="Access information that will help you navigate the care that is aged Visit My Aged Care. a place that is great begin for help and solutions browse Carer Gateway." /></a>
</div>
<div class="entry-header">
<span class="meta-category"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/category/top-stories/" class="herald-cat-1">Top Stories</a></span>
<h2 class="entry-title h6"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/access-information-that-will-help-you-navigate-the-2/1651495/">Access information that will help you navigate the care that is aged Visit My Aged Care. a place that is great begin for help and solutions browse Carer Gateway.</a></h2>
<div class="entry-meta"><div class="meta-item herald-date"><span class="updated">June 11, 2021</span></div></div>
</div>
</div>
</article> <article class="herald-lay-f herald-lay-f1 post-1651499 post type-post status-publish format-standard hentry category-top-stories">
<div class="herald-ovrld">
<div class="herald-post-thumbnail">
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/korean-dating-that-is-gay-korean-relationship-meet-2/1651499/" title="Korean dating that is gay. Korean relationship: Meet other Korean singles the following!"><img src="https://expertrecorder.com/wp-content/themes/herald/assets/img/herald_default.jpg" alt="Korean dating that is gay. Korean relationship: Meet other Korean singles the following!" /></a>
</div>
<div class="entry-header">
<span class="meta-category"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/category/top-stories/" class="herald-cat-1">Top Stories</a></span>
<h2 class="entry-title h6"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/korean-dating-that-is-gay-korean-relationship-meet-2/1651499/">Korean dating that is gay. Korean relationship: Meet other Korean singles the following!</a></h2>
<div class="entry-meta"><div class="meta-item herald-date"><span class="updated">June 11, 2021</span></div></div>
</div>
</div>
</article> <article class="herald-lay-f herald-lay-f1 post-1651497 post type-post status-publish format-standard hentry category-top-stories">
<div class="herald-ovrld">
<div class="herald-post-thumbnail">
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/topless-travel-v%d1%92-the-perfect-swingers-cruise-2/1651497/" title="Topless Travel вЂ“ The Perfect Swingers Cruise Agency for Lifestyle Couples"><img src="https://expertrecorder.com/wp-content/themes/herald/assets/img/herald_default.jpg" alt="Topless Travel вЂ“ The Perfect Swingers Cruise Agency for Lifestyle Couples" /></a>
</div>
<div class="entry-header">
<span class="meta-category"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/category/top-stories/" class="herald-cat-1">Top Stories</a></span>
<h2 class="entry-title h6"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/topless-travel-v%d1%92-the-perfect-swingers-cruise-2/1651497/">Topless Travel вЂ“ The Perfect Swingers Cruise Agency for Lifestyle Couples</a></h2>
<div class="entry-meta"><div class="meta-item herald-date"><span class="updated">June 11, 2021</span></div></div>
</div>
</div>
</article> </div>
</div>
<div id="author" class="herald-vertical-padding">
<div class="herald-mod-wrap"><div class="herald-mod-head "><div class="herald-mod-title"><h4 class="h6 herald-mod-h herald-color">About the author</h4></div><div class="herald-mod-actions"><a href="https://expertrecorder.com/author/mayanksatpr/">View All Posts</a></div></div></div>
<div class="herald-author row">
<div class="herald-author-data col-lg-2 col-md-2 col-sm-2 col-xs-2">
<img src="https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/e732e8492f34ae6a662439533807a95f?s=140&d=mm&r=g" width="140" height="140" alt="Avatar" class="avatar avatar-140 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-140 photo avatar-default" /> </div>
<div class="herald-data-content col-lg-10 col-md-10 col-sm-10 col-xs-10">
<h4 class="author-title">Lucas Wayne</h4>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div id="single-sticky" class="herald-single-sticky herald-single-wraper hidden-xs hidden-sm">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-12 col-md-12">
<div class="herald-sticky-prev h6">
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/sugardaddymeet-free-thank-you-for-the-feedback-we-23/1651508/" rel="prev">Sugardaddymeet free. Thank you for the feedback! We are happy it aided!</a> </div>
<div class="herald-sticky-next h6">
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/battery-raw-materials-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2030/1192793/" rel="next">Battery Raw Materials Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2030</a> </div>
<div class="herald-sticky-share">
<ul class="herald-share">
<span class="herald-share-meta"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i>Share This!</span>
<div class="meta-share-wrapper">
<li class="facebook"> <a href="javascript:void(0);" data-url="http://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/our-baz-cam-video-talk-random-could-be-the-latest-5/1651516/&t=Our baz cam video talk random could be the latest platform for meeting strangers making brand new friends online."><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i><span>Facebook</span></a> </li>
<li class="twitter"> <a href="javascript:void(0);" data-url="http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/our-baz-cam-video-talk-random-could-be-the-latest-5/1651516/&text=Our baz cam video talk random could be the latest platform for meeting strangers making brand new friends online."><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i><span>Twitter</span></a> </li>
<li class="gplus"> <a href="javascript:void(0);" data-url="https://plus.google.com/share?url=https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/our-baz-cam-video-talk-random-could-be-the-latest-5/1651516/"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i><span>Google Plus</span></a> </li>
<li class="pinterest"> <a href="javascript:void(0);" data-url="http://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/our-baz-cam-video-talk-random-could-be-the-latest-5/1651516/&media=&description=Our baz cam video talk random could be the latest platform for meeting strangers making brand new friends online."><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i><span>Pinterest</span></a> </li>
<li class="linkedin"> <a href="javascript:void(0);" data-url="http://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/our-baz-cam-video-talk-random-could-be-the-latest-5/1651516/&title=Our baz cam video talk random could be the latest platform for meeting strangers making brand new friends online."><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i><span>LinkedIn</span></a> </li>
</div>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div> </div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="herald-sidebar col-lg-3 col-md-3 herald-sidebar-right">
<div id="search-3" class="widget widget_search"><form class="herald-search-form" action="https://expertrecorder.com/" method="get">
<input name="s" class="herald-search-input" type="text" value="" placeholder="Type here to search..." /><button type="submit" class="herald-search-submit"></button>
</form></div> <div id="recent-posts-5" class="widget widget_recent_entries"> <h4 class="widget-title h6"><span>Recent Posts</span></h4> <ul>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/battery-raw-materials-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2030/1192793/">Battery Raw Materials Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2030</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/our-baz-cam-video-talk-random-could-be-the-latest-5/1651516/" aria-current="page">Our baz cam video talk random could be the latest platform for meeting strangers making brand new friends online.</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/sugardaddymeet-free-thank-you-for-the-feedback-we-23/1651508/">Sugardaddymeet free. Thank you for the feedback! We are happy it aided!</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/access-information-that-will-help-you-navigate-the-2/1651495/">Access information that will help you navigate the care that is aged Visit My Aged Care. a place that is great begin for help and solutions browse Carer Gateway.</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/korean-dating-that-is-gay-korean-relationship-meet-2/1651499/">Korean dating that is gay. Korean relationship: Meet other Korean singles the following!</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/infectious-diseases-therapeutics-market-key-growth-drivers-current-upcoming-industry-trends-top-key-players-analysis2020/1192791/">Infectious Diseases Therapeutics Market Key Growth Drivers, Current, Upcoming Industry Trends & Top Key Players Analysis2020</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/topless-travel-v%d1%92-the-perfect-swingers-cruise-2/1651497/">Topless Travel вЂ“ The Perfect Swingers Cruise Agency for Lifestyle Couples</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/teens22-54-near-portsmouth-portsmouth-hampshire-6/1651489/">Teens22 , 54 Near Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Hampshire. Plus we like going out getting pissed and playing music that is loud.</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/online-dating-sites-10-out-from-the-box-issues-to-12/1651493/">Online dating sites: 10 out from the Box issues to Ask on the First Date</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://expertrecorder.com/2021/06/11/5-grounds-for-intimacy-in-partners-to-fade-and-6/1651510/">5 Grounds For Intimacy In Partners To Fade And Their Treatments</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div><div id="rss-2" class="widget widget_rss"><h4 class="widget-title h6"><span><a class="rsswidget" href="https://insurancejust.com/wprss"><img class="rss-widget-icon" style="border:0" width="14" height="14" src="https://expertrecorder.com/wp-includes/images/rss.png" alt="RSS" /></a> <a class="rsswidget" href="">blogs</a></span></h4><ul><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://clarkcountyblog.com/uncategorized/1616485/backup-as-a-service-market-status-2021-2026-industry-insight-key-dynamics-and-growth-strategy-by-business-players/'>Backup-as-a-service Market Status 2021-2026 Industry Insight, Key Dynamics and Growth Strategy by Business Players</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/5315425/india-induction-motor-market-2020-2025-size-share-upcoming-trends-demand-imarc-group/'>India Induction Motor Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand – IMARC Group</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/4973859/new-report-cosmetic-implants-market-2021-size-growth-analysis-report-forecast-to-2027/'>New Report: Cosmetic Implants Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/3775139/comprehensive-study-on-web-hosting-service-market-2021-industry-demand-business-opportunity-and-recent-development-analysis-by-key-players/'>Comprehensive Study on Web Hosting Service Market 2021 Industry Demand, Business Opportunity, and Recent Development Analysis by Key Players</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://neighborwebsj.com/news/6970660/waterborne-polyester-resins-market-comprehensive-study-explore-huge-growth-in-future-dsm-evonik-basf-bayer-allnex-dic/'>Waterborne Polyester Resins Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth In Future: DSM, Evonik, BASF, Bayer, Allnex, DIC</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/3104425/fiber-reinforced-plastics-frp-market-swot-analysis-including-downstream-applications-aerospaceautomotive-2/'>Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market SWOT analysis, including downstream applications – Aerospace,Automotive</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://minernews.io/main-news/106509/air-cargo-market-analysis-2021-dynamics-players-type-applications-trends-regional-segmented-outlook-forecast-till-2027/'>Air Cargo Market Analysis 2021 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2027</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://globeoftech.com/uncategorized/12835/global-joint-replacement-devices-market-to-reach-25-3-billion-by-2027-rising-demand-for-elderly-care-in-united-states-to-drive-robust-growth/'>Global Joint Replacement Devices Market To Reach $25.3 Billion By 2027, Rising Demand For Elderly Care In United States To Drive Robust Growth</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://www.loshijosdelamalinche.com/gluten-free-products-market-growth-current-status-and-future-scenario-of-industry-surveyed-in-new-research-report-2020-2026/'>Gluten-Free Products Market Growth, Current Status and Future Scenario of Industry Surveyed in New Research Report 2020- 2026</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://onpblog.com/uncategorized/8126/single-strength-tangerine-juice-market-key-trends-manufacturers-in-globe-benefits-opportunities-to-2024/'>Single strength Tangerine juice Market : Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2024</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://renewableenergyzone.com/technology/417425/water-filtration-pitchers-and-replacement-cartridges-market-share-by-manufacturer-mitsubishi-chemical-cleansui-brita-gmbh-bwt-aktiengesellschaft-honeywell-international-zero-technologies-covid/'>Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market Share by Manufacturer (Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui, BRITA GmbH, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Honeywell International, Zero Technologies) – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Less Than 1 Litre, 1 Litre To 3 Litres, More Than 1 Litre), Application (Online Retailers, Departmental Stores, Direct Sales) to 2028</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://nysenewsroom.com/technology/275002/tree-transplanters-market-share-by-manufacturer-bracke-forest-ab-damcon-bv-egedal-maskinenfabrik-g-k-machine-inc-covid-19-impact-and-global-analysis-by-type-1-5-row-6-10-row-application/'>Tree Transplanters Market Share by Manufacturer (Bracke Forest AB, Damcon BV, Egedal Maskinenfabrik, G K Machine, Inc.) – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (1-5 Row, 6-10 Row), Application (Residential, Orchard, Forestry Industry) to 2028</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://nysenewsguru.com/uncategorized/74079/liver-cancer-therapeutics-market-soaring-demand-with-key-players-detailed-research-report-2021-2027-size-share-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast/'>Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market soaring demand with key players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027) Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://www.almanian.org/news/168101/complete-switched-capacitor-converters-market-analysis-forecast-2021-2028/'>Complete Switched Capacitor Converters Market Analysis & Forecast 2021-2028</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://newsinpaphos.com/worldnews/132175/marine-seismic-acquisition-equipment-market-size-share-industry-growth-trend-business-opportunities-challenges-drivers-and-restraint-research-report-by-2027/'>Marine Seismic Acquisition Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://testmeasurement.com.au/uncategorized/300102/retort-pouches-market-trends-size-companies-share-growth-and-opportunities-by-2026/'>Retort Pouches Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://thebrockvilleobserver.ca/uncategorized/991416/global-fortified-water-and-herbal-elixirs-antioxidant-drink-market-to-see-major-growth-by-2020-to-2025-dr-pepper-kraft-heinz-ncfc-groupe-castel/'>Global Fortified Water and Herbal Elixirs Antioxidant Drink Market to See Major Growth by 2020 to 2025 | DR PEPPER, Kraft Heinz, NCFC, Groupe Castel</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://themarketeagle.com/2021/06/10/global-software-defined-perimeter-market-is-expected-to-grow-steadily-at-cagr-of-34-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/'>Global Software Defined Perimeter Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 34% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026.</a></li><li><a class='rsswidget' href='https://downeymagazine.com/2021/04/16/as-lithium-mining-capability-lags-millions-of-electric-vehicles-can-face-development-delays-starting-in-2027/'>As lithium mining capability lags, millions of electric vehicles can face development delays starting in 2027</a></li></ul></div>
</div>
</div>
</article>
</div>
</div>
<footer id="footer" class="herald-site-footer herald-slide">
<div class="footer-widgets container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-3 col-md-3 col-sm-3">
</div>
<div class="col-lg-3 col-md-3 col-sm-3">
</div>
<div class="col-lg-3 col-md-3 col-sm-3">
</div>
<div class="col-lg-3 col-md-3 col-sm-3">
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="footer-bottom">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-12">
<div class="hel-l herald-go-hor">
<div class="herald-copyright">Copyright © 2019. Created by <a href="https://expertrecorder.com/" target="_blank">Expert Recorder Inc</a> | All Rights Reserved.</div> </div>
<div class="hel-r herald-go-hor">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</footer>
<script type='text/javascript'>
/* <![CDATA[ */
var wpcf7 = {"apiSettings":{"root":"https:\/\/expertrecorder.com\/wp-json\/contact-form-7\/v1","namespace":"contact-form-7\/v1"},"cached":"1"};
/* ]]> */
</script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='https://expertrecorder.com/wp-content/plugins/contact-form-7/includes/js/scripts.js?ver=5.1.6'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
/* <![CDATA[ */
var herald_js_settings = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/expertrecorder.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","rtl_mode":"false","header_sticky":"1","header_sticky_offset":"600","header_sticky_up":"","single_sticky_bar":"1","popup_img":"1","logo":"https:\/\/expertrecorder.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/logo.png","logo_retina":"https:\/\/expertrecorder.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/logo.png","logo_mini":"https:\/\/expertrecorder.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/logo.png","logo_mini_retina":"https:\/\/expertrecorder.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/logo.png","smooth_scroll":""};
/* ]]> */
</script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='https://expertrecorder.com/wp-content/themes/herald/assets/js/min.js?ver=1.5.1'></script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='https://expertrecorder.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.3.8'></script>
</body>
</html>
<!--
Performance optimized by W3 Total Cache. Learn more: https://www.w3-edge.com/products/
Object Caching 108/112 objects using memcached
Page Caching using memcached
Database Caching 11/24 queries in 0.944 seconds using memcached
Served from: expertrecorder.com @ 2021-06-11 17:14:20 by W3 Total Cache
-->