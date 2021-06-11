вЂњIdentification with this nationвЂ™s history will foster assimilation and involvement in common objectives that improve g d citizenship and civic involvementвЂќ

Filipinos Vietnam War Military Provider

This site is dedicated to all soldiers of Pilipino descent whom served in the usa military during the Vietnam War. The objective with this site is to reclaim our forgotten military history and history in the usa Armed Forces.

We focus on the name range of our Pilipino Vietnam War Veterans from their respective house state of (military) record or state of residence. Many of the initial listings can come through the State of Hawaii , since my project that is first is Pilipinos in Hawaii

a visitor web page in this website is for the greater amount of than 2,000 Pilipinos into the Philippine Civic Action Groups (PhilCag) while the Philippine Contingents (Philcon) sent by the Philippine government from 1964 to 1971 to provide the medical, dental, engineering as well as other needs of the Vietnamese. These noncombatant civic teams included Philcag Chief of Staff Colonel Fidel V. Ramos, A west aim graduate plus the future President for the Philippines (1992-1998). a war that is prominent ended up being Max Soliven, the Harvard educated future co-founder of Philippine frequent Inquirer & Philippine celebrity. Philcag suffered its very first casualties in September 1966 when seven Pilipinos had been wounded in Tay Nihn S. Vietnam mine.

The Philippines was usually sensitive to the humanitarian requirements of the Vietnamese. In 1954 procedure Brotherh d had sent health practitioners and nurses to Vietnam . This visitors to individuals program proceeded its mission that is charitable until, despite putting up with a tragedy whenever Dr. Jose Alejos, Adela D. Pimentel, R.N. and Yvonne Ocampo, Nurses Aide died in a sailing accident on August 27, 1955. Then, following the fall of Southern Vietnam government in 1975, camps had been create into the Philippines to aid and shelter the Vietnamese refugees prior for their resettlement in the usa , Canada , Australia , etc. The repatriation situation became complicated with additional arrivals of Vietnamese fleeing by boatloads from their nation. Although, this became problematic up to a country that is p r the Philippines , but considering that the Pilipinos are generally speaking compassionate and tolerant of people with faith, culture and language not the same as their very own, they tried their utmost to support the Vietnamese asylum seekers. Furthermore, considering that the Philippines could be the host nation to the U.S. bases that are military the role that the Pilipinos had played in these wars that involved parts of asia like Japan, Korea & Vietnam can not and should never be ignored.

The understanding of our unique history may be the duty of each and every living Pilipino. I provide you with this amazing site as being a limited resource for the Vietnam War. It’s my hope that my love for the Philippines history and tradition overcome my lack of scholarly credential.

additionally, databases of various cemeteries with war veterans burials

(sites maintained by chapters of Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS)

established 11/1982 by Drs. Fred & Dorothy Cordova in Seattle Washington )

Maria Elizabeth Del Valle Embry

Cabayaosan, Paniqui, Tarlac , Philippines