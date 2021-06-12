Chasing Adventure on Mount Everest After MS Diagnosis. JourneyWoman and Wanderful Introduce the вЂњJourneyWoman AwardвЂќ during the ladies in Travel Summit

Join us on April 22 for the Spring Social, where reflect that is weвЂ™ll the entire year that was, discuss whatвЂ™s coming up, and share our travel dreams for future years.

The вЂњJourneylady AwardвЂќ, honours Evelyn HannonвЂ™s legacy women that are empowering travel and you will be provided on April 23 during the ladies in Travel Summit, hosted by Wanderful.

Best-Kept Secrets of Las Vegas for females: recommendations from an area

Neighborhood Diana Eden shares her tips to see Las vegas, nevada beyond The Strip вЂ“ hiking National Parks, choosing apples in orchards, playing cowboy in the rodeo, restaurants that just locals learn about, and much more.

Paris CafГ© Writing: Allow Inspiration Discover You

Slide away for a of Paris cafe writing week! A single week, small-group seminar where we compose in cafes, utilizing the town of Paris yours to explore.

Arranging Lifestyle of Full-Time Travel: Exploring brand New How to Travel

Cost-efrective how to embrace my desire full-time travel, including homestays, hospitality exchanges, house-sitting or volunteering in trade free of charge accommodation.

exactly exactly How moving into slowly Travel Changed my Life: A Q&A with Kathy Wood, Founder of European Experiences

European Experiences Founder Kathy Wood stocks just exactly how travel that is slow aided her build connections to individuals and countries.

Creating Your Own Future Travel Lifestyle (Webinar + Transcript)

In this #TravelReady session, we explore sluggish travel, finding economical rooms, plus ideas to maintain your identification safe with specialist Nora Dunn.

An change on our dedication to the Ebony Community

On 7, we published our Commitment to Anti-Racism june. HereвЂ™s an enhance on just what weвЂ™ve been doing to create this to life, you start with examining our own ideas and behaviours.

JourneyWoman Evelyn HannonвЂ™s Iconic Red Boots Accepted Towards CanadaвЂ™s Bata Shoe Museum Collection

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto has accepted the iconic red shoes of Evelyn Hannon, the first Journeygirl, into its permanent collection. Symbolic of womenвЂ™s empowerment, the shoes remind us that after we find the courage to just take that first rung on the ladder forward, amazing things sometimes happens.

Why Ladies Will Save You Travel

Our studies have shown that ladies вЂ“ specially Gen Xers and Baby Boomers вЂ“ are effective influencers in travel. Post-pandemic, how do ladies assist the travel industry reconstruct trust?

Classes through the Original JourneyLady, Evelyn Hannon

Using the book of her brand new guide, вЂSwaggerвЂ™, Leslie Ehm stocks classes discovered from her mom, Evelyn Hannon, the creator of Journeygirl.

The good thing about Barging in France

Barge travel as most of the makings of the female-friendly encounter. Evelyn Hannon writes about her experience cruising the waterways of Burgundy, France.

