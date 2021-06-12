Most Readily Useful Condenser Microphones For Voice Recording ( For Every Budget)

Condenser microphones ( also known as capacitor microphones) are well-known for their exemplary audio quality and sensitivity. They typically have wider frequency response and better transient reaction than powerful microphones.

They require capacity to work either through batteries or by phantom energy and they are preferred for studio recording or other surroundings where history noise are controlled.

WeвЂ™re gonna be centered on large-diaphragm condenser microphones commonly used in house studios for recording voice, performing, podcasting, guitar, and much more.

Some models do have more than one mic capsule, letting them record various pickup habits through the standard cardioid pattern typically used in combination with single-capsule models. This has a tendency to add a bit of additional cost вЂ“ and highlight that is iвЂ™ll options also.

The price varies widely therefore weвЂ™ll arrange them by price so you can select a mic that fits your budget. YouвЂ™ll find mostly mics my explanation that use XLR connections, but IвЂ™ll also highlight a few usb condenser mics as well.

Here are my top picks for each cost in 2021

Over $1,000 Neumann TLM 170 R (multi-pattern)

Under $1,000 AKG C414 XLII (multi-pattern)

Under $500 Rode NT2-A (multi-pattern) or AKG C214 (cardioid)

Under $300 Rode NT1 (cardioid)

Under $200 Blackout Spark SL (cardioid)

Under $100 Audio-Technica AT2020 (cardioid)

Best Condenser Mics Over $1000

While you likely noticed, many of the mics over $1,000 on this list result from Neumann. They created the standard for phantom power while having been making microphones that are world-class the 1920вЂ™s.

Neumann U 87 Rhodium Edition

The Neumann U 87 Rhodium Edition is a special 50th-anniversary version of this classic U 87.

It’s cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8 pick patterns.

IвЂ™ve said this in other posts, but this mic and all sorts of the higher-end mics in this part aren’t for novices and work most readily useful with quality preamps and r m that is proper.

Audio-Technica AT5047

The Audio-Technica AT5047 is just a unique design that uses four rectangular diaphragms creating an individual element вЂ“ essentially making it 4 matched microphones in a single вЂ“ which makes up twice the surface part of a 1вЂі diaphragm.

This will handle extreme SPL, has a wide dynamic range, and has now a really low self-noise level.

Has a custom shock mount and instance.

Neumann TLM 170 R

NeumannвЂ™s TLM 170 R is just a multi-pattern condenser that is large-diaphragm 5 different settings cardioid, hypercardioid, wide-angle cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8.

WhatвЂ™s unique about this model is the fact that there exists a setting that is 6th вЂњRвЂќ вЂ“ that allows you to remotely control the pickup habits from the included power.

In addition features a filter that is high-pass -10dB pad switches.

Neumann TLM 67

The Neumann TLM 67 is another multi-pattern condenser that includes cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8 pickup patterns.

The вЂњ67вЂќ quantity means this really is in line with the famous U 67 from the вЂ™60s. It includes a -10db pad and a filter that is high-pass.

YouвЂ™ll get the EA 87 shock mount shown above as well.

Blue Kiwi

BlueвЂ™s flagship mic is the Kiwi. It’s a multi-pattern condenser and has an impressive 9 polar patterns. The primary patterns are cardioid, sub-cardioid, super-cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional. You can find 3 various sub-cardioid habits and 3 various super-cardioid patterns.

Comes with S3 surprise mount and cherry w den package.

Neumann TLM 49

NeumanвЂ™s TLM 49 is really a cardioid condenser created and tuned for vocal recording. Like all the вЂњTLMвЂќ mics, it’s transformerless.

If you prefer a nice warm and rich sound in a high-end mic, this is an choice that is excellent.

Sony C-100

Completely new from Sony and just established at the 2018 NAMM show january. Never to be confused because of the C100 video camera, the Sony C-100 is just a multi-pattern high-resolution vocal condenser microphone.

It can record omnidirectional, cardioid, and bi-directional and it has a frequency that is insane from 20Hz to 50kHz. Also included are a low-cut filter and a -10dB pad for high SPL recording.

Included with the microphone are a definite windscreen, suspension system mount, and a travel case.

Neumann TLM 103

The Neumann TLM 103 was trusted in many recordings that are professional well as top-notch house studios since its release in 1997.

This is a condenser that is cardioid for vocals recording of all of the types having an acutely low self-noise of 7dB-A. It had been encouraged by the U 87.

You may get the set (pictured) for about $200 more that comes with a shock mount and aluminum instance.

Best Condenser Mics Under $1000

Blue Blueberry

Blue might be more fabled for their budget mics these days, however they have many exceptional options that are high-end well.

The Blue Blueberry is the signature large-diaphragm cardioid condenser. It shall work similarly well for vocals, guitar, strings, and brass instruments.

Features a w den box and shock mount that is s2.

AKG C414 XLII

The AKG C414 XLII is a condenser that is multi-pattern a ton of various settings to fine-tune your recordings

Not merely is their 9 polar patterns, you could pick a variety of different pads (0, -6dB, -12dB, -18dB) and many low-cut filters (0, 40Hz, 80Hz, 160Hz).

It has low self-noise that is 6dB-A and works ideal for everything from vocals to electric guitar to metal.

Comes with surprise mount, steel travel case, pop filter, and windscreen.

Neumann TLM 102

The Neumann TLM 102 is just a cardioid LDC that emerges in Nickel or Black and comes in a nice compact design.

It’s a exceedingly high max spl of 144dB, 132dB powerful range, and it is built to enhance vocal recordings with a small existence b st above 6kHz.

It is an exceptional high-end cardioid-only mic that would make an addition that is perfect your studio.

Consider it doesnвЂ™t have a surprise mount, so you should strongly consider pairing this using the Neumann EA 4.

Audio-Technica AT4050

The Audio-Technica AT4050 is essentially the multi-pattern form of AT4040 ( l k in under $300 part for this one).

This dual-diaphragm condenser can be utilized in 3 various polar patterns omnidirectional, cardioid, and figure-8. It has a frequency reaction from 20Hz вЂ“ 18kHz, roll off at 80Hz, and a pad that is-10db.

Comes with the AT8449 shockmount, dirt cover, and instance.

Most Useful Condenser Mics Under $500

Rode NT2-A

You want to get if you want a multi-pattern mic under $500, the Rode NT2-A is what. Since the picture shows, this is often a kit that includes the mic, shockmount, pop filter, XLR cable, and pouch.