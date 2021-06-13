Grindr faces $11.7 million fine in Norway for breach of information privacy

Reuters

January 26, 2021, 13:36 IST

Norway’s information Protection Authority stated on Tuesday it intends to fine dating app Grindr NOK 100 million (approximately $11.7 million/ Rs. 85 crores) for just what the regulator stated had been disclosure that is illegal of information to marketing organizations.

US-based Grindr, which describes itself whilst the planet’s largest networking that is social for homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, failed to instantly react to an e-mailed ask for comment.

“Our initial conclusion is the fact that the breaches are particularly severe,” the Norwegian agency said in a declaration announcing just exactly what it stated ended up being an archive fine corresponding to around 10 % of Grindr’s predicted worldwide revenue that is annual.

Grindr has until February 15 to answer the claims, and after that the info Protection Authority is likely to make its final decision into the situation, the agency stated.

European countries’s General information Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets recommendations for the collection, sharing and processing of private information into the European Union also in non-EU Norway.

The Norwegian customer Council (NCC), a watchdog, stated in a January 2020 report that Grindr shared user that is detailed with third events tangled up in marketing profiling, such as for instance a individual’s internet protocol address, advertising ID, GPS location, age, and sex.

In many cases, extensive sharing of individual information may become a case of real security if users can be found and targeted in nations where homosexuality is unlawful, the NCC stated at that time.

In a declaration on Tuesday, the NCC hailed your decision to fine Grindr as a historic success for privacy.

