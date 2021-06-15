Dragon Fruit Launches Dating App to greatly help Geeks Find Their “Player 2”

The dating application developed by geeks, for geeks (codenamed venture Dragon Fruit) launches on iOS and Android os today

NY , /PR Newswire/ — venture Dragon Fruit, a unique dating community developed by geeks for geeks, today announced the launch of the brand brand new iOS and Android os apps, DragonFruit, making it simpler than ever before before for brand new people to participate an ever growing community of like minded people and bring geeks together.

“with all the proliferation of internet dating apps and solutions, we have discovered that numerous geeks have the want to placed on an identity that is secret to wow their matches,” stated Geek-in-Chief & Dragon Fruit creator, Orie Enav . “We believe you must not need certainly to disguise your self as Clark Kent in order to find a night out together. Alternatively, we would like people to feel safe inside their very own epidermis and get by by themselves on Dragon Fruit. Be Superman.”

The dating that is free, which launches today from the iTunes and Bing Enjoy for iOS and Android os products boasts complex matching and prioritizing algorithms to guarantee the greatest matches for every single user when you look at the geek community. The algorithm , completely unique to Dragon Fruit, pairs users with regards to most useful, many appropriate match first based down their interests and “geekdoms” in addition to a number of other inputs chosen because of the individual through the account creation process. The Dragon Fruit dating application was built through the ground up by a group of geeks whom consider by themselves section of this original community, to generate the perfect experience for users. No code that is pre-existing used to produce Dragon Fruit; rather, the solution had been built from scratch with unique attention compensated to each and every type of coding using the good regarding the community constantly at front side of brain.

“section of just what sets Dragon Fruit in addition to the other dating apps available to you is once you understand that after you create a merchant account, you realize you are starting in just a geek that is developed,” proceeded Enav. “The Dragon Fruit environment is certainly one where users can allow their geek banner fly and be happy with their geekdoms. Users can feel confident that their matches from the Dragon Fruit software will soon be from the like-minded community that stocks their passions and passions.”

The software is regarding the market on the iTunes shop as well as on the Bing Enjoy application shop and can constantly stay free to install and make use of. Dragon Fruit guarantees to develop a community that is authentic supports geeks of all of the sorts helping them find love and relationship.

To find out more, please visit or, follow Dragon Fruit on Twitter and Twitter.

A lawyer and self-proclaimed geek based in New York City about Dragon Fruit Founded, Dragon Fruit is the passion project of Orie Enav . Dragon Fruit was created through the proven fact that the geek community ended up being under offered into the online dating market and deserved a geniune device for connecting with like minded individuals. The Dragon Fruit application is founded on a unique matching algorithm that factors passions in a qualitative method, combining up people who have exactly the same and relevant interests to get rid of the awkwardness regarding the very first conference. The app is available and free on both iOS and Android os products.

