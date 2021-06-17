Let me make it clear more info on Payroll workplace

Paydays

Employees are compensated for a bi-weekly routine.

Types

Direct Deposit

EOC Faculty Lump Sum Payment Payroll Request Form

HVCC Faculty Lump Sum Payroll Request Form

IT-2104 EmployeeвЂ™s Withholding Allowance Certificate (NYS)

W-4 EmployeeвЂ™s Withholding Allowance Certification (Federal)

Payroll Staff

Christine Lasch, Assistant Comptroller Amy Kennedy, Payroll Account ClerkYvonne Johnson, Payroll Account Clerk (Part-time) Caroline Zimmerman, Assistant for Financial Research

Information from Payroll Office

The Payroll workplace must fully receive a authorized Payroll Authorization Form before commencing pay money for a member of staff.

The paycheck and profits declaration will help you to quickly locate what number of hours you worked, what kind of hours you worked, your overall and year-to-date profits, along with your present and year-to-date statutory and deductions that are voluntary. We wish this structure supplies a clear summary of exactly how your web pay ended up being determined.

Paychecks may be picked-up into the CashierвЂ™s Office in Guenther Enrollment Services focus on payday between 8 30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (8 30 a.m. – 4 p.m. during summer time Hours). Paychecks not acquired by the Wednesday that is following will mailed. All checks for part-time faculty shall be mailed unless required to complete otherwise.

You may elect to own your paycheck mailed.

Direct deposit statements/pay stubs can be seen online just via ADP’s iPay. Please contact the Payroll workplace if you want access or support viewing your information on line.

Who has to Submit Timesheets to Payroll if you should be an hourly employee and/or you might be compensated according to timesheets, the Payroll workplace will have to have the yellowish copy of one’s bi-weekly timesheet no later on than 9 a.m. in the Friday prior to the paydate. Belated timesheets are going to be processed in the payday that is following.

The way that is best to have your timesheets to Payroll would be to individually deliver them to us. There clearly was a locked fall package outside of the hinged home to your Payroll Office in ADM 270.

Getaway timesheet submission schedule will be distributed through the Hudson Valley Campus Chronicle and e-mail.

All Timesheets Must Be Submitted in a Timely Way. Timesheets should be submitted towards the Payroll Office within 60 times of the date the full hours had been worked.

In cases where a timesheet is submitted after 60 times it should be followed by a written description for the delayed submission, which additionally needs to be submitted to person’s DC/Dean/Director and Vice President.

Timesheets for hours worked that are over 60 days past, being submitted without the required description, would be gone back to the authorizing supervisor with a ask for resubmission with written explanation for delayed distribution.

Kronos Timecards if you’re an hourly worker and/or you may be paid according to Kronos, any office of recruiting will require your Kronos timecard authorized no later than 9 a.m. from the Monday ahead of the pay date.

Belated timecards will have to be printed (showing approvals) and fond of the Payroll workplace for payment from the after pay date.

