Matthew Perry outed on Raya for sending a woman messages that are cringe-worthy

вЂAm I as old as your dad?вЂ™ Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, is outed for delivering a woman, 19, cringe-worthy communications after matching on celeb dating app Raya

Perry, 51, who is currently involved to fiancГ©e Molly Hurwitz, 29, has been outed for making use of the celebrity dating app Raya

TikTok user Kate Haralson, 20, claims she matched using the Friends celebrity, whom delivered a flirty video asking, вЂDo you always play with your hair anywhere near this much?вЂ™

The movie is said to happen filmed May that is last Perry was reported to have shortly split with Hurtwitz before fixing the relationship

Haralson, who was 19 during the time, said she desired to show how older males in Hollyw d are вЂtaking advantageвЂ™ of younger females on dating apps

She claims that Perry asked her at one point, вЂAm I as old as your dad?вЂ™ marketing her to feel вЂuncomfortableвЂ™

Early in the day this week, Ben Affleck was outed for having utilized Raya in a similar tiktok video clip

Perry, 51, who’s presently involved to fiancГ©e Molly Hurwitz, 29, is seen in a fresh TikTok video clip flirting with TikTok user @kittynichole вЂ“ real name Kate Haralson, whom claims they matched regarding the membership-only service that is dating.

Haralson, now 20, shared the f tage of by herself with all the caption вЂ When you match w Matthew Perry being a joke for a dating application and he facetimes you and plays 20 https://datingmentor.org/green-dating/ questions with you.вЂ™

In the video, Matthew is seen smiling as he asks their possible date, вЂDo you always play with your own hair anywhere near this much?вЂ™ to which she responds, giggling вЂI guess so.вЂ™

Haralson, an assistant that is personal stated she was 19 whenever Perry first contacted her, told PageSix on Thursday that she wished to show exactly how older guys in Hollyw d are вЂtaking advantageвЂ™ of younger ladies on dating apps

вЂA lot of individuals had been saying IвЂ™m a bully and mean for publishing this, also it made me feel form of bad, but as well, I feel just like a lot of guys in Hollyw d are talking to every one of these young girls also itвЂ™s something that I do believe a lot of people should become aware of,вЂ™ she told the socket.

Haralson claims the FaceTime exchange t k place in might year that is last that will be whenever Perry is believed to have quickly split together with current fiancГ©e Hurtwitz, who he previously been dating since 2018.

The PA that is LA-based said had matched along with other a-listers before but wouldnвЂ™t вЂever keep in touch with older guysвЂ™ though she thought conversing with the Friends star вЂwould be funny.вЂ™

Haralson, whom said she вЂnever even really watched Friends,вЂ™ claims that Perry asked her at one point, вЂAm I as old as your dad?вЂ™

In November year that is last Perry announced the set had got engaged, telling SOMEONE вЂ I decided getting engaged. Luckily, we happened to be dating the woman that is greatest on the face of the earth at the moment.вЂ™

TikTok tell-all It seems some TikTok users have begun a worrying new trend of outing celebrities for using the service that is dating

Meanwhile, a source reported to Us Weekly final might, that Perry was on Raya, saying he was вЂmessaging girls and getting back into internet dating once again.вЂ™

DailyMail has reached away to a representative for the actor, who may have thus far been unavailable for remark.

Raya The VERY exclusive dating app which approves only 8% of applications

Raya is usually referred to as the celebrity form of Tinder, once the app that is dating an account and a vetting process, that will be enticing to big movie stars.

The application вЂ“ which launched in 2015 вЂ“ defines it self to be вЂan exclusive relationship and networking platform for folks in imaginative companies.вЂ™

Users must be referred by an existing user and their application will likely then be voted on by way of a membership committee.

No more than 8% of applicants are apparently approved.

Along with registration costs, the business additionally charges for sponsored keeping of individual needs.

Other movie stars rumored to own utilized the solution include Moby, Lily Allen, Cara Delevingne, Raven-SymonГ©, Tommy Lee, Whitney Cummings and Chelsea Handler.

It comes down after Ben Affleck went viral on Monday whenever a video clip emerged of him pursuing a lady on Instagram, him down on Raya thinking that his profile was a fake after she had turned.

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen weighed into the worrying brand new trends for stars, I agree celebs shouldnвЂ™t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but itвЂ™s tacky to release private messages as she tweeted. Ya both incorrect, congrats.вЂ™

