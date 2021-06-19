You can find currently 3 volumes of publications on PHILIPPINE NATIVE TREES вЂ” They are 101, 202 and 303

Publications on Philippine Native Trees Close Up and Personal

The guide on PHILIPPINE NATIVE TREES 101 UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL is a written b k published by the Green Convergence for Safe F d, Healthy Environment and Sustainable Economy in 2012. It showcases 111 Philippine indigenous w ds from AGOHO to YAKAL published by 104 underst d and not-t -known botanical aficionados whom shared their experiences about their favorite tree. Fabulous pictures from our chief photographer, through the photo archives associated with the belated Leonard Co and others/

The botanical and information that is technical and validated by big names within the botanical and forestry worlds. The b k is a labor of love for the trees that are native non-botanists for non-botanists. It is a non-technical b k that is informative as a tribute to y our Philippine Native Trees also to encourage their use. Native trees really are a manifestation of this beauty and bounty of our normal heritage. The Philippines boasts of about 3,600 identified indigenous w ds of these, 67 percent are endemic, and found just inside our archipelago. The b k is simply the beginning and will be an eye opener to teach our other Filipinos, particularly the young generation, regarding the unique and wonderful nationwide treasure we’ve therefore the need to cherish them. Our indigenous w ds could be used for metropolitan greening, and tend to be natural f d and habitat for wildlife ( birds, bats, animals, reptiles and insects). The guide was written to aid and guide gardeners, landscapers and pertinent federal government workplaces within their range of indigenous trees to utilize within the metropolitan area. This is a ongoing work of love by the task group that has dedicated their occupation in the research of native w ds, and the love of plants in general.

The b k that is second simply turn out in 2015, appropriately en titled PHILIPPINE NATIVE TREES 202 UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL , with 123 trees profiled in essays written by a diverse group of mainly вЂњnon-botanists writing for non-botanists,вЂќ some of them being veteran writers and teachers, but every person undoubtedly an environmentalist by heart. With full-page color photographs of native w ds, or close-ups of their component components, flowers and fruits, this 370-plus-page compendium is another stunning accomplishment by the Green Convergence for Safe F d, healthier Environment and Sustainable Economy, and also the Hortica Filipina Foundation, with financing for research and b k supplied by the Lopez Group Foundation Inc., area of the Lopez number of Companies.

In January 2018, the third guide PHILIPPINE NATIVE TREES 303 CLOSE UP AND PERSONAL had been posted, with editors Edwino S. Fernando, Marietta R. Marciano, Angelina P. Galang, Gloria M. Angara, Leonor G. Berroya and Imelda P. Sarmiento, has 516 full-color pages and weighs 1.8 kilos. Presented with the most common individual tales and offered their neighborh d names, medical classification and appropriate factoids are 145 native trees, including 10 native palms.

The lead photographers are Arceli M. Tungol and Reynold D.J. Sioson, with near 60 other contributing photographers. Charisse Eryka R. Delson served as layout and design musician, and Victoria AliГ±o Camarillo as illustrator.

The guide is вЂњgratefully dedicatedвЂќ to Dr. Oscar M. Lopez, who is tagged by publisher Green Convergence as вЂњFather NatureвЂќ not only for their philanthropic aid in funding these b ks and other relevant environmental issues and activities, but also for his вЂњnurturance associated with the environment.вЂќ

Writes Angelina P. Galang вЂњBy all measure, Osky is just a fan of nature, a conservationist that is genuine environmentalist. His mountain passion that is climbing legend. Maybe Not least because he climbed Mt. Kinabalu вЂ” the greatest mountain in Southeast Asia вЂ” at age 81!вЂќ

The guide also will pay tribute to your legendary Leonard Co, вЂњthe countyвЂ™s botanist that is foremost field who tragically lost his life in a w dland in Leyte in 2010, as he and two companions who were then gathering specimens became victims of military gunfire.

Ronald Achacoso writes вЂњLeonardвЂ™s loss is ultimately this nationвЂ™s loss but one which it shall hardly ever really understand. What fundamentally killed Leonard Co was tyranny and also the habit of mediocrity, ignorance, apathy and indifference.вЂќ

In their Foreword, DSLU president Br. Armin A. Luistro, FSC notes вЂњThis third guide is an essential contribution not only to our care associated with environment, but more importantly compared to that deeper search for the character that resides within and connects with that Great Spirit with whom вЂwe live and move and have our being.вЂ™вЂќ

Red Lions Living Highways Project

THE RED LIVING that is LIONSвЂ™ HIGHWAYS-BEDANS TO PHILIPPINE ENVIRONMENT. Dr. Jaime Galvez-Tan, President, San Beda College Alumni Foundation (SBCAF) and Dr. Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairperson, Manila North Tollways (MNTC) signs a unique and pioneering agreement for a large number of native tree species to be planted along the world-class highway through the Red Lions Living Highways Project. A fund-raising task of SBCAF together with MNTC, the RLLH aims to popularize making use of indigenous trees for urban re-greening in order to bring biodiversity back into the metropolitan environment. Funds which will be raised will help SBCAFIвЂ™s apostolate that is educational include college scholarships, professorial chairmanships and research funds. The Living Highways is additionally expected to significantly enhance, aesthetically and environmentally, the present criteria on Philippine roads Bridgeport escort girl. Dr. Pangilinan has accepted these standards to be implemented in future infrastructure jobs for the MNTC. Additionally present during the MOA Signing are Atty. Jonas L. Cabochan, President, SBC Alumni Association; Mr. Gabriel Mathay, Vice President, Mr. Edgardo Favila, Treasurer and other officers of SBCAF; Rev. Mateo J. de Jesus, Rector-President, SBC and Rev. Benigno Benabarre, Assistant Moderator, SBC Alumni workplace, whom at 92 is the projectвЂ™s director that is spiritual Mr. Rodrigo E. Franco, President and Mr. Raul Ignacio, Vice President for Operations, MNTC; Mr. Ramoncito S. Fernandez, President, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation; Mr. Jose Ma. K. Lim, President and CEO, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.