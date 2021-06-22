The Apostasy of Pope Francis: Wiccan stang plus an LGBT rainbow cross

Since their election and installation in March 2013 as Pope Francis regarding the Roman Catholic Church, we’ve got adequate proof from Jorge BergoglioвЂ™s terms and deeds to improve questions that are serious to whether this pope is Catholic and on occasion even Christian:

To start, a genuine instance has been made that BergoglioвЂ™s election as pope had been illicit, being contaminated by lobbying in violation of papal legislation. Bishops, cardinals and archbishops who will be BergoglioвЂ™s allies are flagrant homosexuals and pedophiles. See вЂњPope FrancisвЂ™ Vatican: a cesspool of pedophiles and homosexualsвЂќ and вЂњCatholic Church in Crisis: Pedophile cardinal; Pennsylvania priests abused 1k young ones; homoerotic church serviceвЂњ. Bergoglio misuses the popeвЂ™s claim to doctrinal infallibility by claiming papal infallibility on weather modification. He could be a ranking hypocrite: Bergoglio hectors European countries together with usa to take in вЂњmigrantsвЂќ and вЂњrefugeesвЂќ even though the Vatican has brought in just one refugee family members, and it is protected by 40 ft. high walls. Bergoglio went in terms of to express migrantsвЂ™ directly to protection trumps the host nationsвЂ™ national security concerns.

He calls Christian gun-manufacturers hypocrites, however the VaticanвЂ™s very very very own Swiss guards are well-armed disabled singles dating Australia with an array that is dizzying of (blade, demand baton, partisan, halberd, flamberge and cuirass) and contemporary hands (SIG P220 pistol, Glock 19, Steyr TMP, Heckler & Koch MP5A3, Heckler & Koch MP7A1, SIG SG 550, and SIG SG 552).

He grieved throughout the loss of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, who persecuted Catholics and lived in luxury although the Cuban individuals starved. As pope, Bergoglio has made pronouncements which are as opposed to both Catholic doctrine and Christian theology. For instance, in a job interview together with his longtime atheist buddy Eugenio Scalfari, posted March 28, 2018 in Los Angeles Repubblica, Pope Francis claims that Hell doesn’t exist and that condemned souls just вЂњdisappear.вЂќ This really is a denial of what Jesus Himself said in Mark 9 about Gehenna of вЂњunquenchable fireвЂќ, therefore the 2,000-year-old training of this Catholic Church in regards to the truth of Hell in addition to eternal presence associated with heart. BergoglioвЂ™s reign as pope happens to be certainly one of terror: their experts are censored and threatened with excommunication. BergoglioвЂ™s most recent and a lot of critic that is prominent Archbishop Carlo ViganГІ, whom calls for the popeвЂ™s resignation, went into hiding, in fear for their life. See additionally вЂњCardinal MГјller: вЂPervading sense of fearвЂ™ in Pope FrancisвЂ™ CuriaвЂњ. Many egregious of most is BergoglioвЂ™s refusal to genuflect during the consecration, their joke about ChristвЂ™s crucifixion, along with his concealment for the crucifix by filling it inside their waistline sash in order not to ever offend Jews.

Pope Francis hides the Crucifix conference Israeli rabbis

HereвЂ™s the most recent вЂ” additionally the last straw for me вЂ” regarding the apostasy of Pope Francis:

(1) THE WICCAN STANG

The pagan religion of Wicca or witchcraft utilizes a variety of вЂњmagicalвЂќ tools with its rituals вЂ” at an altar or in the вЂњmagicвЂќ circle. All the tools has various uses and associations, but all supposedly direct magical energies.

Trending:

Staged assaults on вЂњAsiansвЂќ in America sets the phase for ZERO critique regarding the Chinese Communists for his or her takeover of America 4.9k views

The stang is certainly one such tool that isвЂњmagicalвЂќ a pronged wood staff, topped either having a obviously occurring fork or with antlers affixed (Wikipedia). Wiccans declare that witches not merely rode on broomsticks, but additionally on stangs.

On October 3, 2018, Pope Francis launched the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peters Square in Vatican City, keeping just what is apparently a Wiccan stang, rather than the papal that is traditional having a cross at the very top. (PJMedia)

Contrast the stang carried by Pope Francis utilizing the papal ferula carried by Pope John Paul II:

(2) THE LGBT RAINBOW CROSS

It is bad sufficient that homosexuals have actually appropriated the rainbow, which God delivered after the fantastic Flood as an indicator of their vow which he could not once again discipline mankind along with other creatures that are living вЂњa flooding to destroy the earthвЂќ (Genesis 9).

On World Youth on October 17, 2018, Bergoglio signaled his solidarity with homosexuals by adorning himself with an LGBT rainbow cross pendant (LifeSiteNews) day.