Nordex wind generators for wind power in Brazil

Brazil provides exceptional wind conditions, with wind power now among the countryвЂ™s most critical sourced elements of power. Mid, the set up ability in Brazil reached 16 GW. This represents an important boost in the past few years and has now heard of wind power sector become an ever more crucial component of the Brazilian electricity market. After hydroelectric energy, wind power is now the second-largest part of the electricity that is brazilian mix, putting the second-largest nation in south usa among the list of international leaders in neuro-scientific renewable power.

The Nordex Group happens to be active in the Brazilian market, having its headquarters operating out of the commercial money, SГЈo Paulo. The company has erected 436 turbines to date, with a total installed capacity of 1.3 GW, and has a further 1.15 GW currently under construction since entering the market. The Nordex Group assembles the nacelles and produces tangible towers for the turbines locally at its factories that are own. The organization also uses rotor blades produced locally within Brazil. This will make it feasible to fulfill value-creation that is local, which, in change, offer better funding alternatives for consumers.

a wind generator can produce much more electricity under Brazilian conditions compared to a great many other nations. The average capacity factor of a wind power station in Brazil can reach 50 per cent вЂ“ significantly above the global average in fact, due to the excellent wind conditions. This figure is as low as 25 per cent (Source: ABEEГіlica) by way of comparison, in other countries. Moderate wind speeds that are highly favourable for the generation of onshore wind power are located in the Northeast area of Brazil in specific, where in fact the landscapes by the shore is flat. Into the state of PiauГ­, the Nordex Group happens to be constructing its project that is largest up to now, the Lagoa 2 Ventos wind farm, with 716 MW. The Group additionally manufactures the concrete towers of this AW125/3000 and AW125/3150 turbines in its very own tower manufacturing center, which will be very near to the task web web web site, therefore also reducing logistics expenses and accelerating construction. In addition, the inner of this national country and its particular plateaus likewise offer significant prospective for large-scale jobs.

So far, the Nordex Group has set up turbines through the AW platform in Brazil. Nevertheless, while the market changes towards bigger rotors with a high towers, the Group happens to be providing other competitive turbines to their Brazilian clients by means of the Delta4000 series. This includes the N163/5.X, which includes a rotor diameter of 163 metres with a swept area in excess of 20,000mВІ supplying high product sales potential. The N163 turbines in the Delta4000 series feature different working modes and so provide maximum flexibility inside the 5 MW range. Their procedure could be optimised consistent with different requirements that are customer-specific such as for example annual yield, solution life, and sound degree needs.

During the last 36 months, the Brazilian electricity market is rolling out from an auction market to a free of charge power market. Being outcome, energy purchase agreements (PPAs) continue steadily to develop in value. As a result of countryвЂ™s exceptional wind resources while the undeniable fact that, based on BrazilвЂ™s Chamber of Electrical Energy Commercialisation (CCEE), wind energy represents a comparatively low-cost power source, the set up ability from https://latinsingles.org wind energy is anticipated to carry on to cultivate by approx. 2.5 вЂ“ 3 GW per 12 months. The Nordex Group presently has one or more thousand workers in Brazil and, featuring its appealing item profile, is ideally placed to generally meet customersвЂ™ needs and fulfil task needs.

Felipe Ferreira RamalhoCountry Manager, VP Area Brazil

Felipe Ferreira Ramalho joined up with Acciona Windpower as Head of Legal Department for Brazil. He became General Counsel for Brazil and LATAM, giving support to the development of the Nordex Group in your community, before being appointed nation Manager for Nordex Energy Brazil.

David Lobo SigismondiHead of Product Product Sales Brazil

David Lobo Sigismondi has significantly more than ten yearsвЂ™ experience with the Brazilian Wind marketplace, joined up with Acciona Windpower as Head of product product Sales Brazil, and since then happens to be a fundamental element of the Nordex Group sales force.

