King of Pentacles & Knight of Cups. Underneath you have the possibility of love.

I did age old “so how exactly does he feel I drew the King of Pentacles about me” and. twice, with a shadow of Knight of Cups. I am aware you might have a look at that and probably go “Oh, that is great.” You know except I see the King of Pentacles as the businessman and not necessarily romantic, and the Knight of Cups represents unconditional love as well, which is hard to derive romantic feelings out of?

Therefore my concern is, could be the King of Pentacles a positive card to draw with this? Or does it state he views me as a company partner (or has got the exact same emotions towards me personally as he would a small business partner) and which type of love can you have the Knight of Cups represents?

Recall the concern. Issue was not what sort of guy he could be (company guy), it really is exactly how he seems about you. And at this time, he seems that you are one thing of a commodity. He likes just what he views, he views prospective with it, riches, a worthy investment.

Now, is this good/bad. Well, that is dependent on what you need. If you’d like passion, then it is bad. As he’s not passionate, maybe not burning away for you personally not able to keep their arms off you. If you prefer romance–roses and poetry–then it really is bad. While he’s maintaining that under wraps for the present time being practical; he is maybe not offering into their possible romantic emotions and inclinations. You seriously and is thinking long-term and how to make a relationship pay off if you want someone who takes. Bingo! You have it in spades.

Pentacles are not just about cash. They truly are additionally in regards to the human anatomy and about foundation. So that the KP could show that their feelings him the emotional equivalent of the wealth that is associated with pentacles for you have a strong foundation or that his feelings bring. Their feelings are deep, grounded and abiding.

Are you aware that KnC, are you currently saying you need a person who is romantically demonstrative (plants, candy, wining and dining, etc.) whether or otherwise not he undoubtedly really loves you in place of somebody who really loves you deeply but might not be demonstrative for the reason that love? Cause i believe the KnC can do the demonstrative component and make us feel like a Queen while he’s carrying it out. Every woman is loved by him he’s with as he’s using them. But much like almost all of the Knights, i believe their attention span is quite brief, therefore he’d be expected to have a eye that is wandering.

Provided an option involving the two, we’d make the KP on the KnC any day for a long term relationship.

Well, King of Pentacles is not a really card that is romantic enter the most popular feeling of the term, I do not think. However the King of Pentacles will be some body really down-to-earth, really watchful of money—not a spendthrift—and would not be an life partner that is altogether bad. She’d be a sexy individual in a very down-to-earth, matter-of-fact way, too, if it makes any feeling to you personally. Possibly a hippie kind girl. Someone who wasn’t genuine high upkeep, whom could shell out of the infants without a problem—has a property delivery, makes use of a midwife, does water birth, declines medication for the pain sensation, that kind of thing. And don’t forget, we stated perhaps not sexy “in the popular feeling of the word”. To your guy that is right you would be a hot small bombshell if that is whatever they’re searching for in a female.

Perhaps you’re sitting here thinking, “Egads! That’s most certainly not me personally!” but we are referring to just what HE believes of you. He might think you are those actions, or he might genuinely believe that with “the guy that is right (meaning him, perhaps), you would be that way.

Um, no really. That’d function as King/Cups who’s got a wider array of unconditional love. He’s got to feel love and compassion for their family members, their buddies, their kingdom, since it had been. The KNIGHT of Cups, nonetheless, as with any knights, has a focus that is singular. He could be after having this one great intimate love with one unique individual.

And this guy desires that, but keep in mind, it is a shadow card. Which means which he’s perhaps not likely to determine that you are usually the one who are able to give him that straight away. King/Pents claims before he invests in that kind of romantic relationship with you that he feels he should take things slow and see if there’s a pay-off to his feelings. He is perhaps not planning to waste it on anybody who’s not beneficial.

