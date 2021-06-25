LATEST INFORMATION. 2004Agreement Will Showcase New Homes Content on LendingTree and RealEstate

BDX

February 17, 2004 2:12 pm

No Responses

AUSTIN, Texas and CHARLOTTE, North Carolina вЂ“ February 17, 2004 вЂ“ Builder Homesite, Inc., the consortium of AmericaвЂ™s top home builders, and LendingTree, Inc., the best online lending and realty solutions change, today announced a circulation contract that may make Builder HomesiteвЂ™s brand new construction house listings available on both LendingTree and RealEstate.

Builder HomesiteвЂ™s flagship item, NewHomeSource, will offer the listings that are new-homes-for-sale. NewHomeSource provides brand new construction house information much more than 150 areas nationwide representing over 5,000 brand new house communities.

вЂњOur objective is always to supply the most qualified leads for the builders,вЂќ said Melissa Morman, chief officer that is operating of Homesite. вЂњBy partnering with leading genuine estate-oriented internet internet sites such as for example RealEstate and LendingTree, we maximize our buildersвЂ™ publicity to severe house buyers, deliver more clients and minimize our buildersвЂ™ marketing expenses.вЂќ

вЂњOur agreement with Builder Homesite represents an addition that is great our вЂone-stop-shopвЂ™ location for purchasing, attempting to sell and funding domiciles,вЂќ stated Tom Reddin, president and chief operating officer of LendingTree. вЂњIt also helps us to better provide our network of REALTORS, because consumers with access to homes-for-sale content may have an improved comprehension of the choice, prices, and accessibility to domiciles within their specialized niche. As a result means a better-educated client, shorter transaction cycles and increased income.вЂќ

Within the contract, LendingTree will power the mortgage loan focus on NewHomeSource.

About Lending Tree, Inc.

Created in 1996, LendingTree, an operating business of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IACI), is the leading online lending exchange that links consumers, Lenders, REALTORS, and associated service providers. The LendingTree change comprises of significantly more than 200 banking institutions, loan providers, and agents (loan providers) and it has facilitated nearly $75 billion in shut loans since inception. Significantly more than 12 million customers have accessed the LendingTree change through the CompanyвЂ™s site at www.lendingtree and through on line and offline partners. Loans available through the LendingTree trade consist of home loan, home equity, vehicle, personal, debt consolidation reduction, and bank cards. LendingTree may be the # 1 brand name in online financing for customers, with 73 percent national understanding. The LendingTree Lend-XSM technology has been cited as вЂњthe platform of choiceвЂќ(a) for online lending and has now been used by industry leaders to power their online financing initiatives. The LendingTree Realty Services offering connects customers up to a nationwide community of around 10,000 REALTORS. The CompanyвЂ™s products are specifically made to enable customers, loan providers and related companies for the financing procedure, delivering convenience, option and exceptional value.

About Builder Homesite, Inc. and NewHomeSource

Started in Austin, TX in 2000 with a consortium of 32 associated with the nationвЂ™s biggest homebuilders, Builder Homesite, Inc. (BHI) represents over 250,000 home that is new annually. BHIвЂ™s mission is always to offer enhanced technology and advertising solutions for the home industry that is new. The very first item by Builder Homesite is NewHomeSource, a customer internet site providing the many comprehensive information and choice of brand new domiciles available on the online title loans SD net. Due to the distribution that is extensive, increasingly more builders are making BHI their entry way in to the online. By giving data to New house supply, builders may also take part in BHI on the web partner stations, including Yahoo, eBay, City Re Search, Homegain, newsprint and realtor internet sites.

Press Contact

If you’re user for the media and now have a concern or interview demand, be sure to contact:

Eleanor Bowman (512) 413-5278

Mindy Neubauer LendingTree 704.944.8541 mneubauer lendingtree

(a) Resuscitating Mortgage Lending, Forrester Research, March 2001.

REALTOR вЂ” A registered collective membership mark that identifies a real property pro who’s an associate for the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.