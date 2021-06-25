Synthesis report, 3 pages * 5 hours * the rubric that is following be employed to level the Synthesis Paper.

You’ve been showing on changes you have undergone since beginning this scheduled system in every one of your Journal entries in this program. So now you will synthesize those reflections, plus some other ideas right into a report articulating your RN to BSN academic journey. You shall make use of your component Journal entries along with instances off their RN BSN courses to make the Synthesis report.

Goals

Synthesis Paper inside an activity that is reflective of one’s experience with the RN BSN system.

You are going to deal with your experiences ahead of the RN BSN system, you as being a lifelong student, you into the continuum of beginner to consultant within the expert medical part, a free account of the part change to a specialist nursing assistant, and an assessment of this program.

The Synthesis Paper will mirror your comprehension and make use of of APA structure and scholarly composing.

The report has actually 6 parts:

Before RN-BSN System

Novice to consultant

Synthesis of Part Transition to Professional Nursing

The report will need to have title-page, guide web web web page, plus a maximum of 4 pages that address the 6 chapters of the report outlined into the grading rubric. Therefore aided by the title page, 4 pages when it comes to human anatomy associated with the report, as well as the guide web page, the Synthesis Paper must not be significantly more than 6 total pages utilizing Times Roman that is 12-point font.

The initial 2 grading criteria mentioned in the rubric below apply to all parts of the report. APA structure, scholarly composing, spelling and grammar tend to be graded in each area. Utilize Spell Check and Grammar Check!

In-text citations have to help each area whenever the RN is discussed by you BSN classes or perhaps the system. Things will likely be subtracted if this given info is maybe perhaps not detailed and referenced within the document as well as on the guide web page. Recommendations must be evidence-based if you opt to instead reference literature of data in RN BSN classes.

Title-page, Reference web page, APA format 6th Edition, and Scholarly writing.

(10 Things)

Each part should be 3-4 well built, grammatically correct phrases supported with in-text citation (existing literary works) as needed. Includes reference and title web page. All areas included.

Grammar and Spelling (5 Things)

Error-free spelling and grammar

Introduction

(5 points)

Details all of these questions:

Whenever performed the RN is started by you BSN system? Do you just simply just take 1 program in a right time, or 2 or even more at any given time? Do you simply take courses each start day? If you don’t, why?

Before RN-BSN System (5 Points)

Narrative includes at minimum two certain types of improvement in actions, attitudes, and/or methods as a total outcome of RN-BSN program

Before RN-BSN System

Research (5 Points)

Includes one or more reference that is specific RN- BSN classes or one mention of the particular evidence-based research article(s)

Lifelong Mastering

(10 Things)

Narrative includes in depth conversation and features brand brand- new studying self and defines attitudes, qualities, and activities like a learner that is lifelong

Lifelong Mastering Examples (5 Things)

Includes at the least two certain samples of improvement in habits, attitudes, and/or techniques as being a total result of RN-BSN system

Lifelong reference that is learning5 Things)

Includes one or more certain mention of RN- BSN classes or one mention of particular evidence-based study article(s)

Novice to consultant

(10 Things)

Narrative includes step-by-step description of measures taken toward becoming an expert/professional, including interest and activities toward a specific focus part of nursing

Novice to Expert- Instances( 5 Things)

Includes at the least two particular samples of improvement in habits, attitudes, and methods like a total result of RN-BSN system

Novice to Expert- References (5 Things)

Includes a minumum of one reference that is specific RN- BSN classes or one mention of certain evidence-based study article(s)

Synthesis of Part Transition

(10 things)

Narrative synthesizes alterations in individual medical image and philosophy regarding the part of nursing

Synthesis of Part Transition

Instances (5 things)

Includes at the very least two certain types of improvement in actions, attitudes, and/or methods like a total consequence of RN-BSN system

Synthesis of Part Transition

Sources ( 5 Things)

Includes a minumum of one particular mention of RN- BSN classes and another mention of certain evidence-based study article(s). Must come with a research Nursing that is addressing concept.

Analysis

(10 pay someone to write my paper things)

Narrative that details:

1 facet of the program that worked you would not want to see changed; and, would you recommend the program to others and why for you; 1 suggestion for program improvement; 1 aspect of the program.