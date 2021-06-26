I Don’t Understand How My Bffs Run In Those High Heels Like An Athlete While I Face ninety Nine Ways To Fall!

Best Wedding Magazines In India Which Showcases The Perfect Shaadi Vibes

I Don’t Understand How My Bffs Run In Those High Heels Like An Athlete While I Face 99 Ways To Fall!

With toes rising excessive up somewhere, the delicate fingers attempting to steadiness the remainder of your weight is a struggle. Stumbling off steadiness is a lot a risk you undertake at will whenever heelism you slip into these fairly, shiny heels. But fear not, virtually falling off from these high rise footwear is a luxurious everyone will experience the maiden time they go high and dry.

Heelway To Hell!

Because with associates getting hitched like no time earlier, I have been particularly prone to dressing up in all the glitz and finery. And it has been a very tough time for my literally to-the-floor dear ft. With heel-ism ruling large, imagine my horror after I looked the Lilliput of the group in my humble flats. Not one to be 'trodden down', I immediately traded all the consolation of this world for a glittery pair of swanky heels!

