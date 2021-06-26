Our users cover a set that is diverse of over the archipelago

Raya application

of Ruangguru users are outside of the money city of Jakarta, Indonesia

of Ruangguru users in Indonesia originate from middle-to-low income families and had no access that is previous after-sch l single women dating in New York city tuition

Broadening impact, Ruangguru expands its mission overseas

Kiбєїn Guru (2019) in Vietnam and StartDee (2020) in Thailand are extensions of RuangguruвЂ™s goal to provide access that is equal quality education through technology. Through their respective applications that are mobile pupils in Vietnam and Thailand have actually personalized learning possibilities by way of animated learning videos taught by the countryвЂ™s best teachers and specialists. Kiбєїn Guru nowadays has connected to 1 million pupils and StartDee has been able to be Top 3 training app on both App shop and Play shop inside the week that is first of launch.

Stepping into other market verticals, Ruangguru now provides blended, lifelong, and corporate learning products and services

A tutoring center offering online-offline blended learning in a high-tech environment. Positioned in 18 towns and cities in Indonesia.

An application- and web-based certified upskilling and reskilling platform with hundreds of video courses, taught and presented by curated professionals and practitioners.

A mobile application that enables corporations digitized training materials for employees, and access for employers to a dashboard that analyzes workersвЂ™ development.

We are dedicated to continue to deliver larger effect in training through the Ruangguru Foundation

In 2018, the Ruangguru Foundation began delivering effect at scale. Ruangguru Foundation is our non-profit supply. Its programs are supported by partnerships with public and institutions that are private. Currently, the programs have actually impacted the neediest students that are 500K 15K teachers by providing

Free teachers that are mobile-based in remote and underdeveloped areas in Indonesia.

Free use of RuangguruвЂ™s study materials for underprivileged students and previously undereducated young men and women entering workforce.

Free use of video clip content on important societal dilemmas such as for example diversity, healthier living, and electronic literacy for pupils.

Our achievements have actually drawn accolades that are global recognize RuangguruвЂ™s innovation, impact, and vow

The Best personal PR Program 2019 & most readily useful of The Best imaginative PR Program 2019 – MIX MarComm

Rising Entrepreneur Award 2019 вЂ“ Ernst & Young

ITU Global Industry Award within the Digital Inclusion and Principles 2019 вЂ“ International Telecommunication Union

Indonesia Solution Awards 2019 вЂ“ Forbes

The Best Advertising Campaign 2019 вЂ“ ADVERTISING Magazine

The industry Marketing that is best Champion 2019 & Marketeer of the season 2019 вЂ“ Marketeers

Best Brand of theвЂ“ TRANS TV year

Third Place вЂ“ Bing Enjoy UserвЂ™s Choice Award

Youth, Skills, and the Workforce for the Future Challenge 2017 вЂ“ MIT Solve

Atlassian Prize 2017 вЂ“ Atlassian Foundation Overseas

Indo-Pacific Development Prize 2017 вЂ“ Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

IndonesiaвЂ™s education that is best Internet – Bubu Awards 2016

Awardee вЂ“ Bing Launchpad Accelerator 2016

Honorable Mention вЂ“ Kaizen, INSEAD & NYU Stern Education Symposium 2016

Most readily useful Social Entrepreneur for Tech Startup вЂ“ Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2016

Innovation to Watch – UNICEF Youth Innovation Forum 2015

Meet our co-founders,

Belva Devara and Iman Usman

Belva is just a Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 receiver in 2017 and Harvard Kennedy Sch l of national 2020 Alumni Award recipient in Digital Innovation. He completed his Masters in Public Administrations and Masters in Business management from Harvard and Stanford University, correspondingly, and received their computer and business Science undergraduate degrees at Nanyang technical University, Singapore. He completed all merit-based scholarships to his degrees.

Prior to Ruangguru, he worked as being a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he received “Client First Award 2012” for their work that is exceptional with. At McKinsey, he dedicated to training system change and general public wellness strategy tasks. Before McKinsey, he worked quickly for the workplace of the President of Republic of Indonesia and Goldman Sachs in Singapore.

Belva grew up in a modest household in Jakarta, Indonesia which has always pushed him to study and strive. Their perseverance introduced him to the transformative effects of quality education, and led him to all or any their successes.