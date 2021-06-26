The clear answer for electronic partnering meeting and matchmaking platform enabling delegates

HelloPartnering is a seminar and matchmaking platform which allows delegates to get hold of other individuals and routine meetings using them. HelloPartnering offers all tools you will need to run your event onsite or completely practically via movie conferencing.

We now have proceeded to produce HelloPartnering to aid you through the

FOR ONSITE OR DIGITAL CONFERENCES

HelloPartnering may be the match-making that is perfect to set up one-on-one meetings. The HelloPartnering system offers most of the tools necessary to facilitate both electronic conferences via movie conferencing, and planned meetings at real-world areas and events, and will accommodate the requirements of people who cannot go to these conferences in individual.

The meetings that are pre-arranged placed in a schedule and delivered to your calendar. In history information is modified to some time area and a countertop notifies you if the next meeting begins. With only a click that is single may start your movie seminar call, share your screen or begin a talk.

FULLY INCORPORATED MESSENGER

An integral messenger enables individuals to simply accept or decrease needs and also to communicate with other delegates. An individual interface that is friendly been developed in an identical way to pre-existing interaction and talk apps, for simplicity of use on either desktop or mobile phones.

PROFILE IMPORT

HelloPartnering enables individuals to enter a thorough profile including:

HelloPartnering supplies the only buyer / vendor partnering pc software, creating a genuine market place. Through an immediate connect to the international life science database Biotechgate with 50,000 organizations global, company information could be brought in with this supply or a past meeting.

With HelloPartnering you can begin with finished business profiles of one’s participants. You can forget profiles that are empty. HelloPartnering is currently optimized for life sciences seminars but can easily be adapted to your industry.

SMART RE SEARCH QUALITIES

The device provides easy, yet effective search abilities to filter for appropriate businesses, products, solutions, technologies and delegates. Predicated on defined seminar goals created by a delegate, HelloPartnering makes tips for search features to utilize and organizations to get hold of.

AGENDA AND CONFERENCE SYSTEM

HelloPartnering integrates the delegate’s agenda while the meeting system using one web web page. This will make it possible for individuals to keep the overview on all appropriate dates and to determine their accessibility. HelloPartnering also supports multiple seminar programs, letting the user run numerous various meeting subjects, all in just a solitary occasion. This will make it feasible for delegates of various conferences to schedule and interact meetings with one another.

KEY ADVANTAGES

Cost solution that is effective tiny and big activities call us for the estimate

Functions on any platform and devic – you don’t need to down load any apps

Simple software to upload your delegates in to the partnering system (through CSV upload or access that is API

Conference and partnering routine on a single page available (help for multiple conference programs)

Extra features for the sponsors (banner, location choices, preferred scheduling)

Create your meeting digital – full help for video clip meeting conferences

Advertising of the event with help of our Biotechgate database and our month-to-month publication

REGARDING US

HelloPartnering is something of Swiss based Venture Valuation. We now have over 12 years of experience with meeting and partnering platforms used at many conferences that are international 12 months with tens and thousands of individuals. The architecture and ontology for the partnering system happens to be predicated on our worldwide Biotechgate database. Please look at the internet sites of Venture Valuation and Biotechgate or e mail us for more information, get a demo or quote.

Call us

Please call us or fill our contact form out. We shall react to you fleetingly.

HelloPartnering provides the only buyer / seller partnering software, making a genuine marketplace. Through a primary backlink to the worldwide life technology database Biotechgate with 50,000 organizations global, company data may be brought in with this supply or even a conference that is previous.

With HelloPartnering you can begin with finished business profiles of one’s individuals. No longer empty pages. HelloPartnering is currently optimized for life sciences seminars but can easily be adjusted to your industry.