What exactly is Raya? Exclusive Dating App Reportedly Employed By These Superstars

Dating apps have already been a ubiquitous element of tradition and relationships for the final decade as internet relationship is actually more prevalent.

All of us are knowledgeable about famous brands Tinder, Bumble and Hinge but there are many apps that are specialized here. One celebrity that is so-called app, Raya, is evidently trusted today.

Raya, is a personal, membership-based relationship software reported to be employed by high-profile individuals and a-listers.

The application made headlines this week each time a TikTok user went viral after sharing a video clip Ben Affleck evidently delivered her once they matched for a app that is dating.

Woman Goes Viral After Rejecting Ben Affleck on Raya Dating App

TikTok User Claims Ben Affleck DM’d on Raya after she unmatched him

A brief history of Melinda and Bill Gates’ union and What they are well worth

To participate Raya, users should be introduced by the current user. Their application will be voted on by way of a membership committee which is famously hard to be accepted.

“Our focus at Raya would be to offer users with use of people that are exciting possibilities across the world. We have been a private community where individuals https://datingmentor.org/escort/tuscaloosa/ started to link for dating, networking, and relationship,” the application’s description checks out from the Apple App shop.

A Raya that is quasi-minimalist website for non-users to browse. “We rely on individuality, imagination and stories that are sharing” it checks out.

Upon signing up to join, potential users are expected to share with you whom they wish to ask to an dinner that is intimate and just why. They’re also expected details about their work and also to state just what typical relationship they share along with other usersвЂ”like being in the entertainment industry as an example.

Nivine Jay, an actress and model, provided the clip of a person, whom appears and appears like Affleck, to TikTok on Sunday it has exploded before it made its way to Twitter where.

“thinking about enough time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it had been fake him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she wrote over the clip so I unmatched.

The video clip, the authenticity of which includes perhaps not been individually verified by Newsweek, then purports to demonstrate the Batman that is 48-year-old actor Jay “Nivine, why do you unmatch me personally? It is me personally.”

Webpage Six reports that Affleck happens to be utilizing it since 2019.

Affleck pointed out making use of Raya in 2019, as he posted to Instagram “HA, you have me. I am dating,” before opening about a reason he cared about.

Some notable superstars whom apparently utilize or who possess utilized Raya consist of Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Sharon rock, Moby, John Cusack, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Teri Hatcher, Elijah W d and Zach Braff.

This list ended up being put together in 2018 by Nylon mag, which possessed a peek within the application.

Aside from celebrities and supermodels, others who are thought to utilize Raya consist of fashion developers, YouTubers, DJs, celebrity chefs and expert athletes.

Chilling activities of Sabrina celebrity Kiernan Shipka unveiled she had been a fan that is big of, telling Stylist in 2019 “Raya for a lifetime. Think itвЂ™s great. God bless Raya.”

Drew Barrymore once compared Raya to “l king with an United States Weekly” within a 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen september.

“we did terribly t . I acquired endured up, and I also did not match with anybody. And my buddies provided me with this type of distended feeling of false self-confidence. They certainly were like, ‘ it should be tried by you. You shall do great.’ It had been a motor vehicle wreck,” she shared.