Lesbian advice from lesbians minus the hate, but saturated in love. mod Azure they/them mod Jan she/her

Hey, do you’ve got any advice on the best way to confess your want to a lady that is almost certainly right and not gonna reciprocrate you feelings any way(even though she actually is into girls)?

Really, simply throw care towards the wind and do it now. If theyвЂ™re straight and youвЂ™re maybe perhaps not worrying all about effects. Simply get directly because of it.

Put caution to your wind my dear.

(2). As soon as she explained her plan what sort of males up to now at what time so when i needed to object one thing I am cut by her off and said bluntly “yeah that works together with ladies too. Do you wish to let me know female escort Oxnard CA one thing?” I happened to be actually confused and offered an evasive response but she seemed therefore smug once I responded and I also do not know exactly just how she understands i am homosexual like no body ever suspects that, i am always moving for right. Do you consider I should inform her we have emotions on her? (Sorry when it comes to long text)

Hiii! I think which you should inform her that you prefer her! Hopefully it all goes well.

Hope this can help

hi therefore I came out as a lesbian like 5 years ago but i had a messy breakup and thought possibly i had been bisexual but iвЂ™m dating some guy now and heвЂ™d been my buddies for decades and from now on I belweeve i will be really a lesbian and I also just donвЂ™t understand what to complete and I also canвЂ™t split up it would hurt him and ruin our friend group but i just donвЂ™t want to date guys anymore i just want to be a lesbian and talk to women and i feel stuck and trapped and idk what to do next with him bc

Hiii! We donвЂ™t think you ought to remain where youвЂ™re unhappy. I do believe that you ought to be honest and open with him. He will understand if heвЂ™s truly a friend!

Hope this can help!

For some time now iвЂ™ve identified as bi and only told my friend that is closest but lately iвЂ™ve been convinced that maybe iвЂ™m lesbian bc iвЂ™ve knew that my relationships with guys have not been lasting and iвЂ™ve never actually felt such a thing. my issue is if i should just wait until iвЂ™ve had experiences with women to label my sexuality correctly that i havenвЂ™t been with a woman ever, so idk?

Hiii! you need to take to away some experiences with ladies before you choose!

Hope it will help

therefore thereвЂ™s this woman IвЂ™ve been texting. Both of us like girls. We both praise one another on a regular basis. We text every night and say I enjoy you but like as friends i suppose. I do believe IвЂ™m into her. Assist?

Hii! i believe you like her and see where it goes that you should tell her.

Hope this can help

Okay therefore uhh,, i’ve a crush back at my closest friend. WeвЂ™ve been buddies for some months, and close for a weeks that are few. They donвЂ™t want a relationship atm (which IвЂ™m fine w lol) but that doesnвЂ™t stop my a-hole heart we should just understand this away somewhere IвЂ™m. pretty yes they donвЂ™t have actually a free account lol. Anyways at this time, it is kinda to the stage weвЂ™re virtual roommates (multiple day streak dropping off to sleep on call, calling many times were free, etc.) and yeAH! Might include onto this later on but any advice?

If theyвЂ™re not prepared for the relationship. Then theyвЂ™re not prepared. It is maybe perhaps not an option you possibly can make for them. You ought to either move ahead or perhaps stuck in eternal pinning. YouвЂ™re constantly welcome in the future rant to us though.

It is simply not something thatвЂ™s up to you.

Therefore. I have had an enormous crush on certainly one of my buddies who lives an additional nation for the better section of 3-4 years. It is those types of people that sort of goes away (either on its very own or it) because I try to ignore. Let me say one thing for them, but We additionally do not want to operate the possibility of making or ruining our relationship embarrassing. We are both lesbians and solitary and I also’d love the opportunity to really try dating, but we additionally have terrible anxiety over it. (NTM I never ever actually dated before)

Darling it is known by meвЂ™s frightening. Nevertheless the smartest thing to do is leap. Make the jump. Tell her everything you just explained. You donвЂ™t want to ruin the friendship, however you like her. If she doesnвЂ™t as you right back cool. If she does, give it a try. You dudes can invariably return to friends that are being dating does not exercise. Unless either of you are doing one thing actually stupid.

ItвЂ™s a jump of faith and also you gotta make the leap.

hello so um i will be a non binary lesbian and IвЂ™ve been fighting actually liking this girl planning to inform her but additionally being into the wardrobe at home/in a homophobic environment. exactly how do I need to begin telling her without like. outing myself to my loved ones? Could be the danger of my loved ones once you understand also worth it? IвЂ™ve actually been wanting a relationship, especially together with her, and idk what direction to go.

Darling you donвЂ™t need certainly to come down to anyone you donвЂ™t want to. Now are you aware that woman. You are able to date her and start to become into the wardrobe. You simply need certainly to lie just a little or extend the facts. Want to get on a romantic date, then youвЂ™re learning with a pal or coffee that is grabbing a schoolmate. IвЂ™m maybe maybe perhaps not advising lie to your mother and father about every thing. Just this. Simply tell her вЂњhey IвЂ™m not out to my parentsвЂќ and hang out at donвЂ™t your home.

You simply gotta be cautious about any of it.

hii, a bit is had by me of an issue. ive defined as asexual within the past, despite the fact that iвЂ™ve had a boyfriend (things never ever progressed in terms of sex because I became always uncomfortable), but a few days ago me personally and my 2 close friends got drunk. one of those is freely gay. therefore she cuddled me personally for like 2 hours, we chatted and very nearly kissed and also for the last few days iвЂ™ve been having gay ideasв„ўпёЏ. additionally iвЂ™ve never ever gotten stimulated whenever considering sexual material with males, however itвЂ™s various with her

You will be biromantic and homosexual. You may be an asexual lesbian. Labels are so that you can decide. You’ll just say youвЂ™re gay or queer. If you want girls, you would like girls. DonвЂ™t want intercourse. DonвЂ™t contain it. You should be yourself and date whoever you desire.