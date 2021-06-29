From belly massages to foot rubs вЂ” hereвЂ™s how to improve your sex-life with touch alone

Need to know exactly what tickles your lover's fancy between sheets? Do whatever they really do for you.

Lovers typically caress their partner considering the exact same spot they would like to be touched, new research revealed this week.

But before you get too excited fellas, females choose being touched on the head, lips, nape and back of neck and their back, experts from Bangor University and Royal Holloway, University of London, found.

And women, despite whatever they might tell you, men favour a caress of the lips, throat and ears.

There are surprising approaches to supercharge your sex-life with touch alone too — like homing in on unconventional pressure spots such as just underneath your belly button, referred to as Orgasm Button.

With the use of "acupressure" — acupuncture without needles — you can enhance your libido quickly.

Here, chartered physiotherapist and acupuncturist, Gilberto Koenig goes down to the hand to pressure points for him and her . . .

Tummy rub

Ren 6 вЂ“ located within the belly, two arms width that is the stomach key

Gilberto states: "Many people are aware of the G-spot but there is also an "orgasm button" just underneath your belly button.

"It will help to release pent-up energy and frustration before allowing blood circulation to restore to your genitals, better enabling you to both reach orgasm if you massage this area just for two minutes.

"The appropriate stimulation of this point may promote an increase in libido by improving digestion and blood circulation."

Calf massage

KI7 вЂ“ located regarding the side of this calf msucles through the within the base SP6 вЂ“ about four hands until the internal when it comes to ankle

Gilberto claims: "SP6 is an important point for working with sexual disorders. It helps relieve painful intercourse in women and sexual impotence in men.

"It is known to promote the soothing vigor called yin in the body, while KI7 stimulates the more warming yang power.

“Together the two points boost blood circulation to those vital organs.вЂќ

Mind therapeutic massage

DU20 вЂ“ located all around the certain area in connection with mind, on the basis of the tips linked to ears

Gilberto claims: "Our minds are one of the busiest parts of our bodies as we are constantly processing information which may wreak havoc with your libido.

"By massaging Governor Vessel 20, also referred to as DU20, you can help restore relaxation to your overloaded head to provide not just a more restful night's sleep but also help maintain your capacity to boost your sexual stamina.

Belly massage

ST30 вЂ“ discovered in the groin near the knicker close and line to hip hinge

Gilberto states: "This point is responsible for the endorphin hormones. The main advantage is that it can release the hormones into the body, drastically reducing the levels of cortisol, the stress-related hormone.

"This may create a more stimulating, gentle foreplay and work out for a greater sexual experience.

"Stomach 30 can help support flow to your genital and reproductive organs.

"Try pressing this pressure point for a few seconds before releasing."

Leg sc sc sc rub

KI1 вЂ“ located a third for the strategy down from the beds base of one’s footSP4 вЂ“ through the basis of this toe through the within the footLR3 вЂ“ the webbing concerning the actually very first and toes that can easily be 2nd

Gilberto claims: "Kidney 1 is one point that is recognized on the sole of the foot. The kidneys are reported to be the foundation of the human body and the organ systems responsible for our sexual health.

"Massaging it just for two minutes per day will help promote the production of the happy hormone serotonin. When we feel happy we are more likely to be in the mood for sex.

"KI1 and SP4 help balance the energies within your body while providing increased blood flow to help improve arousal.

"Liver 3 is the best point to help relax emotions such as anger and irritability.

"The liver channel is responsible for moving energy in various directions and when that energy gets stuck it can build and cause symptoms like a headache — which is often a standard reason for not wanting sex."

