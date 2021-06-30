There is the possibility he was planning to eat down homosexual men that he met down grindr

That broken heart next to their attention is extremely ironic for their tale. therefore we donвЂ™t know what plans folks have for us. i enjoy remain positive about meeting people that are new but we are now living in a society where heinous monsters roam in our midst . it is wise to keep a guard up. ^that hyena wished to do one thing i havenвЂ™t learned about since jeffrey dahmer . this is their plans for naive homosexual males he was gonna meet off grindrвЂ¦

A 19-year-old guy ended up being indicted with a federal grand jury on Thursday in a plot to kidnap and murder gay guys who he met for an online application that is dating.

Chance Seneca , of Lafayette, La. kidnapped two guys and attempted to kidnap another, whom he came across on Grindr over two days in June, 2020.

He was charged on six counts, including hate crime, kidnapping, firearm and obstruction charges.

Authorities say that Seneca a ttempted to murder one of many victims because he was homosexual . He additionally вЂњ designed to dismember and keep areas of the victimвЂ™s body as trophies, mementos and f d.вЂќ

Seneca is accused of attacking Holden White , students at Louisiana State University in Eunice, on 20 june.

White spent nearly an in the hospital, after he was tortured by seneca , according to police month.

The 19-year-old told The Acadiana Advocate that the 2 had met on the app, and that Seneca insisted on picking him up from their apartment.

According to The Associated Press, White said that Seneca covered a cord around their throat therefore tightly he destroyed consciousness. He said he was in a bathtub, and that his wrists had been repeatedly slashed when he woke up later.

After the attack, White stated that Seneca left him for dead .

Investigators stated that the before kidnapping White, Seneca tried to kidnap one man and successfully kidnapped another day.

yaвЂ™llвЂ¦ i nearly tossed up l king over this filth. iвЂ™m still in a continuing state of shock . likeвЂ¦

Pardon me.

there clearly was some evil that lurks with this internet. everyone else we intend on conference off here is a risk . exactly what bothers me is how comfortable individuals are at permitting strangers understand their current address . i mean, does that even matter anymore? you could meet some body during the coffee shop in another town plus it is still fuckery. i could meet someone down in bk and think it is all g d when itвЂ™s not. foxholeвЂ¦

I donвЂ™t understand anymore.

may The larger Forces protect all of us.

article cc ny daily news

5 thoughts on вЂњ there was clearly an opportunity he had been likely to consume away homosexual males that he met off grindr вЂќ

Damn devils are everywhere..itвЂ™s crazy

i canвЂ™t even speak about how that made me feel reading that. t bad in NY, see here now we canвЂ™t legally carry guns smh

LetвЂ™s simply call a thing something, the issue here ultimately is h kup culture. We donвЂ™t care what application you employ, someone is going to need certainly to seriously explain exactly how this is certainlynвЂ™t one or two steps removed from prostitution, and as such you must essentially face the dangers that are same prostitutes face.

What globe is it ok for a person who youвЂ™re trying to h k-up with to know your geographical area they work before you know where? There exists a distinction between being unemployed and being unemployable; and judging by the picture utilizing the tatt on their face I would personally assume him to be both unemployed and unemployable, which you pause should at least trigger you to further investigate if it didnвЂ™t give.

It was said by me prior to, you will need to date, court, me or vice versa; people donвЂ™t believe in or practice courtship any longer. The first encounter, we are going to meet in a public place possibly at a nice restaurant, we are going to have a nice meal and a g d conversation, after which IвЂ™m going to go my way and you are going to go yours in a post-Covid world. The time that is second nevertheless meet at a general public place, ultimately once I see how you move and what exactly is valuable for your requirements to see how that aligns with my situation, then you will see a conversation about you visiting my house. You make a risky gamble and as such you need to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from potentially shady individuals when you try to h k up with someone solely for sex.

am i the only one who can view him and вЂњtellвЂќ вЂ¦ ?