My foot fetish: We moved up the stairs and into my bed room

Josh and I also happen buddies from the time we had been in 8th grade

he’d help me to once I had cancer thatвЂ™s once I knew that we liked him and knew I became homosexual. Josh and I also had intercourse the typical blow jobs, hand jobs, ect. every now and then, but i desired to test one thing knew those legs of their got me personally difficult on each and every time.

While I became sitting in the sofa throughout a hot June time, I happened to be wondering the things I could do. Nothing was on television, now I happened to be just bored to my mind. Finally the telephone rang, it was picked by me up. “hey,вЂќ we stated nervously. “Hey Matt, its me Josh,вЂќ Josh stated just a little pleased. “Hey that which you doing,вЂќ I inquired. “Ooh absolutely absolutely nothing, you,вЂќ he said. “Nothing,вЂќ we responded. “Can we come over,вЂќ he said. “Hell yeah,вЂќ we nearly yelled. “Okay then IвЂ™ll be over in 20minutes,вЂќ he answered. “Okay, bye,вЂќ we stated while he hung up.

I sat there simply taking a look at my currently 7inch cock. Simply talking to him gets me personally a hard concerning. Josh being 19 exactly like me, 6ft. 145lbs Brown hair, green eyes, flat belly, good feet, and legs that could deliver my dick flying away from my jeans. Josh is means a lot better than i will be. IвЂ™m 5ft 9in 175lbs black colored locks, brown eyes, normal create.

We strolled within the stairs and into my bed room

“Lay down,вЂќ we stated pointing towards the sleep. Josh gradually strolled over and laid straight straight down regarding the sleep. we wandered up to him and I also kissed their lips and gradually transpired their throat. we place my hand up his shirt, and felt their nipples, these were difficult. We kissed their stomach switch. i quickly stepped right right straight back. Looked over him lying here from the sleep. ” just just What have you been doing?вЂќ Josh questioned. “considering you,вЂќ we responded. ” For just what?вЂќ he said. “Because your hot,вЂќ I yelled. “we understand, now remove me. Please,вЂќ Josh ordered. It is loved by me as he orderвЂ™s me do things like stripping him.

We moved up to their jeans and undid their jeans and boxers We pulled them down seriously to their ankles. I took their 7.5inch cock into my arms and gradually pumped it, it he took of his shirt, I love his stomach and chest, being so flat, and white while I pumped. I then decided to do what I wanted to do more than anything, to suck JoshвЂ™s feet after I stroke his dick for a little while.

I relocated down seriously to them, gray and skater that is black, undid his lasses, and gradually pulled the footwear quickly. “Damn Matt,вЂќ Josh stated in a moaning sound. I undid their laces in the other footwear, and took it well. Here he had been, searching I bent down and smelled them socks at them white socks. These people were a little stinky, but we enjoyed it together with his socks. We touched their ankles, “uhhhвЂ¦вЂќ arrived on the scene of JoshвЂ™s lips, when I touched his socks and just starting to pull just the right sock off very first, then your left. We seemed up and there clearly was Josh entirely nude, damn my cock would of came away from my jeans if my zipper wasn’t zipped. “Suck emвЂ™,вЂќ Josh said.

I bent straight down in between their foot, We sucked their right base, “uuhhhвЂ¦ooohh,вЂќ Josh yelled. We went in between their feet, then he went from moaning to laughing once I sucked their legs. Josh said “pull down them shorts of yours IвЂ™ll jack off that Bonner.вЂќ We wanted that significantly more than such a thing, I pulled away my now erect dick that is 7inch move through to the sleep but Josh stopped me personally. “everything you doinвЂ™?вЂќ “Getting up here me off,вЂќ I said so you can jack. “No, down there my legs will jack that dick down,вЂќ said Josh. We went back off in to the base of the sleep where then he place their to big 10.5feet around my dense and cock that is hard. He gradually place their legs around them and moved down and up. “AhhhhвЂ¦.oooohhh,вЂќ I moaned. Never ever been jacked down by legs specially JoshвЂ™s. Their foot maintained using my cock and traveling forward and backward while we hang on their ankles. “IвЂ™mвЂ¦ohвЂ¦ IвЂ™m going toвЂ¦cum,I did shoot my load onto his feetвЂќ I said breathing heavily as feet still jacked off my dick, then.

“Suck you load away from have a peek at the web-site my feet,вЂќ he ordered. We bent down and draw my cum off their foot. Following the final inches was down, he seemed I looked at him at me and. We hugged him and now we fell asleep together finially we woke up at looked over the clock also it read 5:30 we sleep for over 4hours. We woke Josh up we both got dressed.

We strolled Josh to his vehicle, we kissed and stated weвЂ™ll see one another quickly. “Love you Josh as well as your feet,вЂќ I told him as he experienced their red automobile. “I favor you too, In addition love your lips back at my legs. And Matt.вЂќ “YeahвЂќ “we think we currently have a foot fetish,вЂќ Josh stated. We smiled and then he backed out from the driveway.