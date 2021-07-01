The Angry POF Guy (A Lot Of Fish). I have entirely forgotten about that destination

Sunday, June 19, 2016

Well folks, i simply stumbled straight back on here and understood we have actuallyn’t possessed a rant in over half per year. I have been exceptionally busy and I also have not had time for POF and their shenanigans. I really checked down POF today, and do you know what? Same fucking, boring, tired-assed people are ALWAYS here. Gee, we wonder why? It is similar to we never left. Plus the exact same those who have there been the day i developed this website are EVEN AROUND! Exactly what a surprise, huh? I do believe POF is just like a right time capsule. An additional 40 years, once I’m in a medical house, pinching nurses asses, We’ll most likely can get on POF before my dementia kicks in but still start to see the exact exact same sorry sacks on the website.

Unfortunately, i really couldn’t find even one interesting profile to trash. It had been like entering a 1980s age food store when their generic brands arrived in an ordinary white box with black colored letters. Bor-ing!

That knows when– or if– we return. I have clearly had more success meeting folks offline these days therefore I have actuallyn’t had much explanation to use POF once more.

Saturday, November 28, 2015

“I’m an elegant chick”

Really rant that is quick today, women.

I’m perhaps maybe perhaps not the biggest sentence structure Nazi on earth or any such thing, it is our tradition getting therefore out of control with making use of the incorrect words (they are, here, and there and two, to, and too) that individuals are also making use of terms that are not also that much alike?

(my favorite that is personal was ex whom penned that she STEAL really loves me personally. I will be no fan of thieves. Another published she METAL really loves me. She’s bracing by herself or strengthening her resolve to love me personally? And both terms are very different from EVEN in pronounciation.)

Whatever the case, it would appear that women can be now CHIC that is confusing with, such as, “We’m supersinglesdating.com/meetme-review/ a very good classy.”

TRENDY (pronounced SHEEK) mans trendy or trendy. CHICK is slang for a lady. You will be “stylish” however you cannot be “a stylish.”

That is your sentence structure class for today. You are ( not “your” or “yore”) welcome.

Friday, October 16, 2015

Would like to see balls but no D

Thursday, September 10, 2015

CREEPS STEER CLEAR before we mace ya ass!

Hey fellas, if you’re within my shitty part of the country, however discovered the “best” the Nasty ‘Nati is offering.

The nice news– she’s started her production that is own business. I’m uncertain exactly what it comprises of, but ideally meaning she defintely won’t be looking at my wallet.

On the drawback, unless getting maced and shanked is the thing, we doubt your very first date will undoubtedly be all that great. Not merely will this bitch “mace ya ass,” she could even compose a written guide about any of it, too.

This, my visitors, is the reason why i am maybe perhaps not dating once more until we leave Ohio.

Tuesday, August 18, 2015

A confession of sorts

Sunday, March 29, 2015

The lawn ain’t greener on the other hand

I am aware We haven’t been with us recently. Well, I have not been on POF in a number of years and|time that is long it is difficult to end up being the upset POF guy once I’m not planning to POF any more. I have been 4 months POF-free. I ought to get some good style of certification or token like AA. (i did so quickly try looking in but We saw nothing well worth bitching about, simply the typical tired faces and golddiggers nevertheless longing for a sugar daddy.)

Somebody proposed other web web sites, like MeetMe or Fetlife. Somebody guaranteed we’d “get set” at Fetlife. This individual should have underestimated the region associated with the nation we are now living in; Cincinnati is really a town that is shitty dating, as finding a mate is evidently hard adequate to make headlines. Hell, day-to-day Beast provides Cincy a C score when it comes to singles right here, and I also believe’s being large.

Well, I did check out a couple of other areas. Because it ends up, these other areas suck just as much ass as POF. Possibly it really is simply online dating sites generally speaking that sucks or possibly simply because I reside in the ‘Nasty Nati.” No matter what full instance, it provides me personally one thing to rant about.

We made a merchant account and then make a number of fast buddies. Nevertheless, the dating scene there is certainly just like flaky. We came across this 1 woman on MeetMe, a gal that is slightly heavyset i am a chubby chaser, people thus I’m perhaps not whining) who described by herself as “sweet but notably opinionated.” Sweet like Saccharin, maybe? We arrive at chatting and she actually is usually the one whom implies we meet. We change figures but she never ever commits to a meet that is actual never ever calls. She stuck with random texts . Finally we put up a to meet, and i get stood up day. I finally asked her why we bother talking at all after she pulled this stunt a second time. She responds she already eliminated my telephone number from her phone (yet continues to be magically in a position to deliver a few texts that are annoying). Then, she extends back on MeetMe and laments exactly how no guy appreciates her difficult it is to get a man that is good and all sorts of guys are jerks, etc. MeetMe/ similar to Mute me personally, the thing I revolved around her.

I believe the social individuals of Fetlife are typical talk no action, at the least going by the gal I met here. We chatted with one, as soon as once more exactly the same can not hold a conversation routine we see at POF. 2nd gal whom contacts me personally chats we exchange numbers with me, and. We chat for 30 days (we took a cross country journey and so I was gone a many month) until finally we meet.

She invites us to her destination, and then we view a film together, we have only a little heavy and hot as things be seemingly going well, she says she actually is maybe not really experiencing that well so asked me personally to go out of, and we never heard from her again. Just what a tease that is fucking!

VERDICT: Both internet sites suck ass. This is the exact same tired bullshit from POF. Lets face it– internet dating in general is complete bullshit. You need to satisfy some body? Take to USA Intercourse Guide or nasty Reviews, because escorts are less costly in the run that is long and also at minimum you can easily browse the reviews to determine what people are legit. Fuck online dating sites and if you should be offended by this, bang you too.