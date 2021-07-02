Business Loans. Company Loan from Rs. 3 Lakhs upto Rs. 75 Lakhs

At Kotak, we know how every step that is little a huge difference in reaching your company objectives. That will help you satisfy newer milestones of success everyday, we provide a variety of collateral-free business that is customized solutions most suitable for your needs needs.

Kotak provides loans which range from Rs. 3 Lakhs to Rs. 75 Lakhs for little, medium and businesses that are large

Company Loan without any Collateral

Kotak provides business that is unsecured therefore you can fund your organization without the security

Company Loan with quick approval and stress free processing

Get fast approval on loans with hassle-free processing to meet up instant monetary needs of one’s growing company

Company Loan with Versatile Repayment Alternatives

Kotak provides loans with versatile tenures of upto 48 months to help make payment effortless

Company Loan With Doorstep Solutions

And your company, Kotak additionally takes care of one’s convenience. Enjoy our home solutions by availing our company loan

Write to us

Pick your chosen technique.

We additionally fund against bank card receivables (FCCR) with loan amount upto Rs. 3 crores.

Terms & Conditions use. Credit at single discretion of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and susceptible to instructions released by RBI every so often. Bank may engage the services of advertising agents for the intended purpose of sourcing loan assets.

You can always turn to Kotak Business Loans in times when your business needs more capital whether you are an established business professional or a budding entrepreneur. We provide loans which range from Rs. 3 lakhs â€“ Rs.75 Lakhs with versatile payment methods.

Whom might be qualified for the Business Loan?

Thinking about availing company loan any time in the future? Flick through our company loan eligibility requirements mentioned below, to ensure your company loan is authorized at the beginning go:

The applicant has become running a business for final 36 months with a minimum turnover of rs.40 Lakhs

Year the business must have generated profit for a minimum of 1

The applicant should always be a Sole Proprietor / Partnership firm / Private Ltd Co. / Trust / LLP active in the company of production, Trading or solutions

The primary applicant should be the least 25 years old & should not be any older than 65 years during the time of loan readiness.

Browse the requirements for business loans eligibility to understand more.

Exactly what are the charges and costs related to Kotak Business Loans?

Processing charges: Maximum 2percent associated with the loan / facility amount (Plus GST)