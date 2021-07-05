Few US cities can boast of a hidden wilderness inside their metropolitan area.

Spokane is endowed by the Spokane River Gorge, a stunning and landscape that is scenic truly sets the city aside.

A lot of people only understand Spokane River as it flows by the opera household, through Riverfront Park and within the dramatic Spokane Falls. But, yet another half mile downstream, the river begins a meandering eight mile journey by way of a canyon of mostly undeveloped land, including Riverside State Park. Probably the most dazzling portion of this journey takes you through the rock that is dramatic associated with Bowl & Pitcher. While you gaze upon towering Ponderosa pines, huge formations of basalt cliffs watching Osprey and eagles soar overhead, it’s difficult to believe you’re within a few minutes of downtown.

Later on within the summer time, once the whitewater section gets too low to raft, our reduced Spokane River gentle float provides boaters having an simple float where you can experience nature and scenery that is beautiful. There are plenty of “pools” between the mellow rapids and riffles that allow one to benefit from the Spokane that is warm River leap out of your raft or sit on top kayak for the dip! We float from the Valley that is peaceful about kilometers downstream to your TJ Menach Bridge where it spans the Spokane River near Spokane Falls Community university.

Spring/Summer 2021:

For the springtime and summer time season of 2021, we’ll run under whatever Washington State regulations have been in spot general to COVID-19 rules for outdoor entertainment. In 2020 these guidelines did require us to modify our operations including to be able to take only one home group per raft. During the float-trip season, when we also use sit-on-top kayaks, we had impact that is little it’s very easy to maintain real distancing in kayaks.

We have been hopeful that by late May of 2021 we shall manage to operate under normal conditions. With regards to transportation, our plan for 2021 would be to continue steadily to avoid group transportation by meeting visitors at the put-in at Glover Field by the river in downtown Spokane where you will park your car or truck. Washington State rules and CDC tips will determine how transport is carried out. Once the season gets better we shall upgrade this information.

Spokane Whitewater Rafting

Dates: Daily May 28 – July 3*

Prices: $79 (adult) | $69 (youth)

Recommended Minimum Age: 10

Whitewater: Class I-IIWe Rapids

Meet: Spokane, Washington

Time: 9:30 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

Duration: Half Trip (3.5 hours day)

Lunch Included: No

*Please note we demand a the least 4 visitors to perform a vacation. You can still reserve a spot and we will work to place with another group in order to confirm your trip if you have less than 4 in your party. For availability if you have a group larger than 12, please contact us.

*Dates subject to alter because of water levels.

Whitewater & Wildlife Happy Hour

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays, June 3 – July 2*

Rates: $94 (adult) | $84 (youth)

Suggested Minimal Age: 10

Whitewater: Class I-III Rapids

Meet: Spokane, Washington

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Duration: Half Day Trip (3.5 hours)

Happy Hour Float trips can be found July 8-Aug 27

*Please note we demand a minimum of 4 guests to operate a visit. If you have significantly less than 4 in your celebration, it is possible to still reserve a spot and we will work to place with another group so that you can confirm your journey.

*Must be 21 years of age to take alcohol.

*Dates subject to alter due to water levels.

Spokane River Float Trip

Dates: Daily June 15 – August 29*

Prices: $79 (adult) | $69 (youth)

Recommended Minimal Age: 5

Whitewater: Class I-II Rapids

Meet: Spokane, Washington

Time: 9:30 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

Duration: Half Day Trip (3.5 hours)

Lunch Included: No

*Call to book early morning float trips in June

*Please note we demand a minimum of 4 visitors to run a trip. When you yourself have less than 4 in your party, you can still reserve area and we’ll work to place you with another team in order to verify your journey. When you yourself have a group larger than 12, please contact us for availability.

*Dates subject to change due to water levels and availability.