HSBC Mastercard Debit Card. Quick access to major currencies

To any extent further, whether you are shopping in the home or travelling abroad, remaining in control over your worldwide currencies has never ever been simpler. Having a card built around 12 major currencies, you are able to go shopping online, go shopping, and withdraw money at HSBC Group ATMs all over the world, with zero fees.
you must have a integrated account to use . 1
Why you’ll need it
Your acquisitions and money withdrawals in 12 major currencies may be debited straight through the matching foreign exchange deposits in your HSBC account that is integrated. These currencies consist of HKD, USD, GBP, JPY, RMB, EUR, THB, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD and CHF. Any acquisitions away from these currencies is supposed to be settled in HKD based on the exchange rate that is prevailing.
$0 costs for the acquisitions
No matter if you are creating a purchase in shop or shopping on the web, we will not ask you for managing costs for any transactions in the home or abroad.
Free cash withdrawals around the world
Withdraw cash from HSBC Group ATMs any place in the globe, without any control costs.
Earn on every purchase
Have a 0.4% cash rebate on all eligible acquisitions, alongside the income you are going to save yourself with $0 deal charges.
Ways to get your card prepared
Step One
Get your card on mobile (this particular aspect will be around in very early 2021)
If you are currently an account that is integrated, get the debit card application processed immediately in the HSBC HK Cellphone Banking software. Merely select “Explore products and services” after you log in to the software.
Instead, you are welcome to make contact with us right to make an application for your card.
Step Two
Activate your card
As soon as your real card comes, it is possible to stimulate it by entering your card expiration date regarding the “Manage Debit Cards” web page regarding the HSBC HK Cellphone Banking application.
Eligibility
HSBC account that is integrated 1
Enjoy all some great benefits of having a multi-currency card today.
Maybe maybe Not a built-in account owner yet?
If you should be opening a fresh HSBC Premier or HSBC One account, you might request the HSBC Mastercard Debit Card on top of that. 2
Submit An Application For an HSBC Premier Account:
Submit An Application For an HSBC One Account:
Down load the HSBC HK Cellphone Banking application and start an account in mins 3
What else can I understand
