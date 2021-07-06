HSBC Mastercard Debit Card. Quick access to major currencies

To any extent further, whether you are shopping in the home or travelling abroad, remaining in control over your worldwide currencies has never ever been simpler. Having a card built around 12 major currencies, you are able to go shopping online, go shopping, and withdraw money at HSBC Group ATMs all over the world, with zero fees.

you must have a integrated account to use . 1

Why you’ll need it

Your acquisitions and money withdrawals in 12 major currencies may be debited straight through the matching foreign exchange deposits in your HSBC account that is integrated. These currencies consist of HKD, USD, GBP, JPY, RMB, EUR, THB, AUD, NZD, SGD, CAD and CHF. Any acquisitions away from these currencies is supposed to be settled in HKD based on the exchange rate that is prevailing.

$0 costs for the acquisitions

No matter if you are creating a purchase in shop or shopping on the web, we will not ask you for managing costs for any transactions in the home or abroad.

Free cash withdrawals around the world

Withdraw cash from HSBC Group ATMs any place in the globe, without any control costs.

Earn on every purchase

Have a 0.4% cash rebate on all eligible acquisitions, alongside the income you are going to save yourself with $0 deal charges.

Ways to get your card prepared

Step One

Get your card on mobile (this particular aspect will be around in very early 2021)

If you are currently an account that is integrated, get the debit card application processed immediately in the HSBC HK Cellphone Banking software. Merely select “Explore products and services” after you log in to the software.

Instead, you are welcome to make contact with us right to make an application for your card.

Step Two

Activate your card

As soon as your real card comes, it is possible to stimulate it by entering your card expiration date regarding the “Manage Debit Cards” web page regarding the HSBC HK Cellphone Banking application.

Eligibility

HSBC account that is integrated 1

Enjoy all some great benefits of having a multi-currency card today.

Maybe maybe Not a built-in account owner yet?

If you should be opening a fresh HSBC Premier or HSBC One account, you might request the HSBC Mastercard Debit Card on top of that. 2

Submit An Application For an HSBC Premier Account:

Submit An Application For an HSBC One Account:

Down load the HSBC HK Cellphone Banking application and start an account in mins 3

What else can I understand

Remarks:

Non-Jade clients can put on for the HSBC Mastercard Debit Card and HSBC Jade consumers can put on for this employing their HSBC One or Personal Integrated Account. HSBC Jade consumers may additionally submit an application for and check into the HSBC Jade Mastercard Debit Card through their HSBC Jade Director.

You can easily select the newly launched HSBC Mastercard Debit Card and/or the prevailing HSBC UnionPay Debit Card upon starting your brand-new built-in account at a branch.

To open a free account via mobile banking, you need to: be described as a permanent resident aged 18-65 surviving in Hong Kong. Not already hold any HSBC investment or bank records, or charge cards.

Danger Disclosure:

Currency transformation risk – The value of one’s foreign exchange and RMB deposit is likely to be susceptible to the danger of change price fluctuation. You made your original conversion to that foreign currency and RMB, you may suffer loss in principal if you choose to convert your foreign currency and RMB deposit to other currencies at an exchange rate that is less favourable than the exchange rate in which.