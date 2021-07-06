Opossum Facts. The opossum is a successful scavenger, by way of its adaptability and exceptional immune protection system.

For the opossum that is 100 on the planet, the most frequent and familiar in the us could be the Virginia opossum. Below, explore details about the Virginia opossum including its habits and exactly how to recognize harm.

General Opossum Facts

Scientific Name for the Virginia Opossum: Didelphis virginiana

Typical Size: 21-36″ long (including end); 4-15 pounds.

Average Lifespan in the great outdoors: 1-2 years

Distinguishing Features: cat-sized human body; grey fur with a white face; long pointy snout; circular dark eyes and hairless ears; four paws; very long, hairless tail spanning over 1/3 of its total body size.

“Playing Possum”

When threatened or harmed, these pets will “play possum”, mimicking the look and odor of an unwell or dead animal. The lips are drawn straight back, teeth are bared, saliva foams across the lips, and a foul-smelling fluid is secreted through the anal glands. {Even though the word вЂњplayвЂќ recommends.

Many hurt opossums have now been killed by well-meaning individuals who find a catatonic animal and assume the worst. The smartest thing to complete upon finding an injured or evidently dead opossum is keep it in a quiet spot with an obvious exit course. In moments or hours, the opossum will regain awareness and escape quietly on a unique.

Opossum Geography

Virginia opossums inhabit Central America together with eastern 50 % of the usa, in addition to elements of the west coast, where opossums had simply been introduced throughout the Great Depression.

Opossum Habitat

While opossums prefer deciduous woodlands with nearby sourced elements of water – like channels or swamps – they have been incredibly adaptable and achieve many different habitats and climates. Probably the most elements that are important a possum’s house range are meals, water and shelter.

Opossums do not build their particular dens; consequently they often times simply take shelter in abandoned animal burrows, hollow logs, brush heaps, woodpiles, attics as well as other structures that are man-made.

Opossum Diet

Opossums are opportunistic omnivores that consume a variety that is wide of and plant matter. As they’re primarily scavengers – eating on dead pets and plant matter – additionally they love bugs and sporadically hunt tiny animals like chicks and snakes.

Several of opossums’ favorite meals consist of:

Opossum Behavior

Activity: Opossums are nocturnal – active mainly in the evening. They are often less active during the winter although they do not hibernate. Opossums are usually solitary pets and live alone if they are perhaps not breeding.

Reproduction: amongst the months of January and October, opossums breed and provide delivery to as much as two litters of 4-8 young – or joeys – each. The gestation amount of a possum is mostly about 13 times, and after that time the joeys are created and must instantly claim certainly one of 13 nipples within the mother’s pouch. Joeys remain in the pouch for around 50 days, and after that time they start to exit the pouch and spend some time on the mother’s back. After about 100 times, young opossums split from their moms to get their particular house ranges.

Defense: When threatened, an opossum will hiss and show its teeth to try and ward a predator off. If it doesn’t stop the predator from attacking, the opossum will imagine become dead, dropping to their part, curling up and opening their lips. Some relate to this as “playing possum”, and also this protection device usually leads to a predator walking away.

Abilities: Opossums are skilled climbers, compliment of their opposable backside thumbs and long tails that are built to put around branches. They’re also great swimmers, although they would like to travel on land.

Identify Opossum Harm

Though opossums are not aggressive in the wild, these are typically opportunistic and resourceful animals that eat whatever they are able to find and simply take shelter where they see fit – no matter if it is in the home. It’s important to determine signs of opossum harm early.

Fun Facts

Because of an opossum’s lower body heat and effective system that is immune it is rather unusual for you to carry rabies.

In north areas, opossums frequently have uncommonly tails that are short the ends are lost as a result of frostbite.

The Virginia opossum has more teeth than any other North United states Mammal – 50, to be precise.

The Virginia opossum could be the only marsupial that inhabits the U.S.

A report carried out by a University of Florida researcher traces the presence of opossums dating back the extinction of dinosaurs.

Although a lot of throughout the united states relate to indigenous opossums as “possums”, the expression “possum” technically relates to a classification of marsupials surviving in Australia, brand new Guinea and Sulawesi.