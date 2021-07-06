So, from them, hereвЂ™s how you do it if you need to sanction a student or completely remove the chat feature.

How exactly to turn off chat for pupils in Microsoft Teams

Something to be familiar with when students that are banning chat

No college desires students to utilize their solutions inappropriately, but banning or getting rid of features from students ought to be used as being a resort that is last. Disabling chat can be an inconvenience for a student more than a punishment. You can find a lot of free options available (WhatsApp, SnapChat, Instagram) and methods from doing it for them to get in touch with their friends, that just disabling chat probably wonвЂ™t prevent them.

Issue I usually ask myself when using a sanction like this is, вЂњWould I rather the learning student did it inside the sch l managed system, or outside of it?вЂќ

Just how to chat that is disable Microsoft Teams

This guide will explain to you need to create and apply a texting policy which disables and removes the chat function from Microsoft Teams for the learning students that it is applied to. It doesn’t eliminate their ability to create communications within Teams. To disable students from publishing messages in course Teams you need to use the option that is mute.

1. Open the Microsoft Teams admin center by going

2. Select Messaging policies.

3. Simply Click Add to create a new messaging policy.

4. Give your policy a true name and enter a description.

5. To turn down chat switch the Chat toggle to Off.

6. You may would also like to make off eliminate users from group chats.

7. Click Save.

Apply the policy to pupils

Now we have our brand new policy set up, we must apply it to the pupils that people wish to ban from talk.

1. Straight Back on the texting policies web page, ch se your brand-new policy, and manage that is then click.

2. L k for the students and include them to your list.

3. If you are done, click Apply.

The policy will apply to the now students you selected. It can take a true range hours to simply take impact. Once applied it will totally take away the chat feature from the remaining hand menu for the students you have used it to.

How exactly to remove the texting policy from a student to again enable chat

Strangely, you canвЂ™t presently l k for a directory of pupils to which an insurance plan is used. Alternatively you’ll want to get into each studentвЂ™s account and swap the policy that is disable for one which enables chat.

1. Select Users in the hand menu that is left.

2. Seek out the pupil and click on their title.

3. Select Policies.

4. Click Edit and then switch the Messaging policy back to the student policy that is standard.

Other Helpful Policy Settings

You probably noticed that there are other policy settings which you turn on / off to handle pupil interactions in Teams. Included in these are

Owners can delete sent messages

Delete delivered messages

Edit delivered communications

Browse receipts

Utilize Giphys in conversations

Giphy content score

Use Memes in conversations

Usage Stickers in conversations

Allow Address previews

Translate communications

Enable immersive reader for viewing messages

Send urgent messages using concern notifications

Generate voice messages

On cellular devices, display favorite channels above present chats

Eliminate users from group chats

