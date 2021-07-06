Token Sales And Initial Coin Offerings

If the token being sold is merely a utility token, it does not classify as financial security. However, if the token has qualities of an equity coin with a sole purpose to appreciate in value and benefit its investors, then it can be treated as security and must comply with the legal processes. However, a security token issuer directly interacts with investors on an STO offering platform. The JOBS Act, signed into law on April 5, 2012 by President Barack Obama, permits startups and small businesses to be able to raise capital from the public without going through the lengthy IPO process. Title III of the JOBS Act, also called the CROWDFUND Act, and it defines a method for companies to issue securities via crowdfunding, which were not permitted before. In essence, the JOBS Act modified the Security Act of 1933 and eases securities regulations to make fundraising easier for startups and small businesses. On Yavin is the founder and CEO at Cointelligence, a company that conducts data research and analysis for the crypto economy. On has extensive experience as a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, as well as more than 20 years of experience in the tech industry. On uses his deep, hands-on experience and knowledge of online marketing to create winning strategies for crypto, and blockchain companies.

Either way, both explanations suggest positive first-day returns, which is consistent with the empirical evidence. Moreover, examining a comprehensive set of ICO market characteristics, the paper is able to distinguish determinants that are consistent across all characteristics from those that only predict certain market characteristics. Specifically, it seems that the measures related to the quality of the management team, the ICO profile, and the project’s vision seem reliable predictors of ICO success. All three measures are determined by a large number of industry experts, suggesting that the wisdom of the crowd works effectively in the ICO market. Best known for their role in the creation of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, blockchains are revolutionizing the way technology entrepreneurs finance their business enterprises. In 2017 alone, tech entrepreneurs raised over $6 billion through the sale of blockchain-based digital tokens, with some sales lasting mere seconds before selling out. In a token sale, also referred to as an “initial coin offering” or “ICO,” organizers of a project sell digital tokens to members of the public to finance the development of new technological platforms and services.

Among other things, it must include key information about the company and its upcoming IPO to assist potential investors in making an informed decision. A token usually provides access to the product that the company seeks to bring to the market after raising funds — as a utility token. Or a token can also serve as a digital representation of some material or virtual assets — as an asset-backed token. Finally, cryptocurrency tokens function as a global medium of exchange. The table contains a striking pattern of estimates, with Switzerland-based issuers having the strongest and most robust relationship with success. Switzerland is home to the so-called “crypto valley” and is known for lenient regulation of ICOs. The indicator for Singapore, which has a initial token offering reputation as the most welcoming ICO nation-state in the Eastern hemisphere, behaves similarly, although the estimates are smaller. ICOs based in Canada, Hong Kong, and, to an extent, Russia and the United States are also more likely to achieve significant operational outcomes in the desired direction. We make no claims about causation, and it is entirely possible that higher quality ICO issuers gravitate toward those countries with reputations for thoughtful regulation and well-developed investor markets. However, the data clearly show that like most investment markets, outcomes from the sales and trading of ICOs are closely associated with geography, and the location of an ICO provides a transparent signal about the issuer’s prospects for success.



In these firms with traditional equity-debt capital structures, the managers’ control over the platform enables them to extract a large share of its economic surplus on behalf of the equity holders, who are often also the managers. These platforms’ centralized control and opacity also raise concerns over their use of transacting party data, a privilege that has become controversial and triggered high-profile political hearings and legislative reforms. 12.9 billion, we examine which issuer and ICO characteristics predict successful real outcomes . Success is associated with disclosure, credible commitment to the project, and quality signals. An instrumental variables analysis finds that ICO token exchange listing causes higher future employment, indicating that access to token liquidity has important real consequences for the enterprise. Approaches to the regulation of initial coin offerings vary among different countries. Many European countries, as well as the United States and Canada, are working on the development of specific regulations to govern the conduct of ICOs. Fraud and manipulation involving bitcoin traded in interstate commerce are appropriately within the purview of the CFTC, as is the regulation of commodity futures tied directly to bitcoin. That said, products linked to the value of underlying digital assets, including bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, may be structured as securities products subject to registration under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940. Speaking broadly, cryptocurrencies purport to be items of inherent value that are designed to enable purchases, sales and other financial transactions.

Also, both the use of the technical standard ERC20 and the market sentiment are significantly positively related to first-day returns. Anecdotal evidence shows that this mechanism attracts innovators who would otherwise be less likely to become innovators. Examples include Brendan Eich who left his appointment as CEO of the Mozilla Corporation to found a new browser called Brave with ICO proceeds of $35 million, which were raised within only 30 seconds . Another example is Will McDonough who left his top-executive position at Goldman Sachs to launch an ICO for a blockchain-based firm offering smart contract solutions . Taken together, the anecdotal evidence suggests that ICOs provide a means to innovate that attracts all types of potential innovators. In addition, this study provides evidence on the determinants of time-to-market indicators and project failure. Time-to-market is reduced by a professional ICO profile, but delayed if the project uses a KYC process and accepts legal tender in exchange for its tokens. Project failure can be predicted fairly accurately using the three proxies for project quality.

These tokens, which can be transferred across the network and traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, can serve an array of different functions, from granting the holder access to a particular service, to entitling them to company dividends. Depending on its function, tokens may be classified as either utility tokens or security tokens. Our ICO advisor team is available round the clock to guide you from the initial phase of concept to creating the white paper and reviewing the smart contract codes. Our ICO advisory services also help you decide the structure of the token sale and come up with the roadmap to engage the investor community. Every step we take would be by abiding by the legal and regulatory compliance rules. Panel D contains characteristics of the CEO or lead founder of issuers, based on data from LinkedIn and issuer Web sites. Panel E contains data about the issuer’s GitHub presence and about the issuer’s social media presence, gathered from GitHub, Telegram, and Twitter. GitHub is a web-based repository hosting service for, primarily, computer code.

Even if a particular token is not supported by it yet, the service enables you to add a custom ERC20 token. Sometimes, when you receive the tokens, you might not be able to trade them straight away. This information, as well as the time you’ll need to wait before receiving the tokens, is usually laid out on the project’s website. Some of the most popular and attractive ICOs will have thousands and thousands of people sending Ether all at the same time, which may result in the network being ongested, which means that your transaction might take a while to go through. You can always check the status of your transaction here by simply putting your wallet’s address into the search bar. Once you’re registered for an ICO and have your funds available and ready, all you need to do is send your cryptocurrency to the campaign’s address.

Furthermore, tokens purchased in ICOs returned an average of 12.8 times on the initial investment in dollar terms. It’s worth noting just how easy it is for a company to launch an ICO to create tokens. There are online services that allow for the generation of cryptocurrency tokens in a matter of seconds. Investors should keep this in mind when considering the differences between shares and tokens—a token does not have any intrinsic value or legal guarantees. ICO managers generate tokens according to the terms of the ICO, receive them, and then distribute them according to their plan by transferring them to individual investors. In some cases, a company sets a specific goal or limit for its funding, which means that each token sold in the ICO has a pre-set price and that the total token supply is static.

This study contributes to an emerging body of contemporaneous research on ICOs. But, it is to be kept in mind that the STO is still a relatively new concept as the infrastructure around security tokens is still in its infancy. Nonetheless, security tokens are here to stay, and there will undoubtedly be more security tokens launching soon. As blockchain technology attempts to revolutionize the financial space, the STO market is indeed one to watch in the coming days. The emergence of security tokens does not stop with only liquidity and revenue distribution frameworks. Instead, security initial token offering tokens open up multiple possibilities of investments. Small investors of specific security tokens could sell off either the dividend portion of full equity or a small part of their interest in a secondary market. Brokers, on the other hand, can bundle up the voting security tokens and sell them seamlessly. Decentralized autonomous organizations could include human shareholders coding voting choices into their smart contracts. Regulators today want token offerings to remain compliant with the existing laws and rules around securities — hence, the Security Token Offering was born.

ICOs are smart contracts based on blockchain technology that are designed for entrepreneurs to raise external finance by issuing tokens without an intermediary. Unlike existing mechanisms for early-stage finance, tokens potentially provide investors with rapid opportunities thanks to liquid trading platforms. The marketability of tokens offers novel insights into entrepreneurial finance, which I explore in this paper. First, I document that investors earn on average 8.2% on the first day of trading. However, about 40% of all ICOs destroy investor value on the first day of trading. Second, I explore the determinants of market outcomes and find that management quality and the ICO profile are positively correlated with the funding amount and returns, whereas highly visionary projects have a negative effect. Among the 21% of all tokens that get delisted from a major exchange platform, highly visionary projects are more likely to fail, which investors anticipate.

However, this also means they may have to wait a long time for funds to build up. Alternately, companies can look to outside investors for early support, providing them a quick influx of cash—but typically coming with the trade-off of giving away a portion of ownership stake. Another method is to go public, earning funds from individual investors by selling shares through an IPO. Should you already invest in securities (stocks, bonds, real estate, Private Equity, VC, etc.), then you might be accustomed to what holding a security means. For example, a security token would transform stock certificates into a digital version of them. Want to test how your business will be perceived by “investors” and users?



Under the federal securities laws, any offering and sale of a security must be either registered with the SEC or comply with an exemption from registration. This has meant that many intended users of a platform cannot receive the tokens. In addition, because securities offered in reliance on these exemptions are not tradable for at least a year and a day after their distribution, tokens distributed in this manner are not freely transferable. Even after the year-long holding period, token issuers cannot receive the tokens and re-distribute them without complying with the same restrictions. Most of the startups and enterprises start issuing tokens as an alternative means of raising capital by using existing blockchain platforms. The first to be approved by the Ontario Securities Commission in November 2017, Toronto-based TokenFunder’s platform is regulatory-compliant. Its current and future regulated token offerings will be considered as securities, which will provide investors with the appropriate disclosures based on best practices. The offerings will also enable efficient capital acquisition, work within standardized processes, and ensure transparency and auditability through TokenFunder’s strategic partnerships with financial institutions, legal entities and regulatory bodies. The recent explosion of token sales could mark the beginning of a broader shift in public capital markets.

In Columns 5 and 6, we use the amount raised in the token sale as a control variable, and this model has a smaller sample size because this variable is not available for all observations. Among all ICO characteristics, amount raised is the strongest positive predictor of employment, and negative predictor of failure. Indeed, none of the ICO characteristics predict failure significantly besides amount raised. This table contains regression estimates of the relationship between sector and ICO characteristics and outcomes.

In TokenFunder’s vision of the future, digital tokens—like the FNDR token—will exist side by side with traditional securities and later become the standard measure of value. Following its current ITO—due to be closed on April 30, 2018—TokenFunder will use its proceeds to further develop its Smart Token Asset Management Platform as a deliverable service to potential clients. The company’s target market segments include innovative startups, rapidly-growing businesses and established organizations looking for disruptive funding solutions. It is quickly becoming the best hope for replacing ICOs to drive the blockchain industry’s future growth. The biggest difference between STOs and ICOs is that STOs issue a token that is considered to be a security, whereas ICOs issue a token that can be a utility, commodity , or a security. Chris Barrett has over 15 years of public relations and media experience. In 2011, he founded PRServe, a success-based PR agency for innovative startups. Since then, he’s helped launch the successful media trajectory of over 600 leading startups.

When security tokens are issued globally, the corresponding STO needs to be filed with the security agencies of related countries. If security laws and regulations contradict to each other, the question is how to resolve their differences. In this Article, we argue that the SEC and Congress should provide token sellers and the exchanges that facilitate token sales with additional regulatory certainty and a sensible path to compliance.